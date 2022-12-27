The Owatonna wrestling team is ready to honor former longtime head coach Scot Davis by hosting the Davis Dual Team Tournament inside Owatonna High School on Wednesday.
Davis contributed heavily to the rich history behind the Owatonna wrestling program as a two-time National Wrestling Coach of the Year during his tenure with Owatonna between 1986-87 to 2010-11.
Under Davis, Owatonna wrestling saw two state team championships during the 1998 and 2005 seasons, along with eight different individual state champions, which includes current Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson, a state champion at 113 pounds in 1999 and at 119 pounds in 2000.
The Huskies have been no stranger to going out on the road for tournaments and duals, but now they’ll get another chance to return to their home mats while paying homage to one of Owatonna’s all time greats.
Three teams will travel to Owatonna for the Davis Duals, which includes defending Gopher Conference champions Maple River/United South Central, along with St. Cloud Tech and St. Paul Harding.
While Maple River/USC saw some turnover in its roster from its conference championship team, it’ll be led by Class A’s 182 pound No. 3 three ranked Cooper Ochsendorf.
St. Cloud Tech will also have some top competitors with four different wrestlers inside the top 10 of their respective weight classes. It has freshmen Jack Hamak at 113AAA No. 10 and Sutton Kenning at 195AAA No. 10, junior Jaxon Kenning at 152AAA No. 9 and senior Tucker Hugg at 295AAA No. 3 ranked.
The Davis Dual team tournament is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday inside Owatonna High School.