...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Owatonna sophomore Blake Fitcher earned first place at 195 pounds during the Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament. (file photo/southernminn.com)
From teammates battling for gold to a potential state championship match preview, the Owatonna wrestling team saw a ton of positives from its trip to compete in the 2022 Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament hosted at Chanhassen High School.
Owatonna finished third in the team standings with 139.0 total points and only trailed second placed Eden Prairie by 0.5 points with its 139.5 total points and eventual team winners Wayzata with 242.5 points.
One of the highlights for the Huskies came in the 195-pound bracket where sophomore Blake Fitcher and senior Ethan Anderson met in the finals.
Fitcher pinned Minnetonka’s David Brandt at 2:27 and pinned Wayzata’s Jack Brandt at 1:25 to make it to the finals. Anderson pinned Glencoe-Lester Prairie’s Dane Petersen at 2:00 and pinned Rosemount’s Cash Talcott at 1:05 to join Fitcher in the finals.
In the 195 final, Fitcher prevailed in the battle of teammates with a fall at 1:25 over Anderson.
Another highlight came at 160 pounds, where senior Cael Robb got a chance to grapple with the only other wrestler ahead of him in the Class AAA 160 rankings. No. 2 ranked Robb ended placing second after falling in a close 12-9 decision against the 160AAA No. 1 ranked Kyler Wong of Wayzata.
Prior to the 160 finals between two of the best in the state, Robb had picked up two bonus point victories with an 18-3 tech fall over Chase Housman (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) and a 14-0 major decision over Brad Little (Woodbury).
Michael Reinardy (145) and Grant Lower (285) both recorded third place finishes in their respective brackets. Reinardy pinned Ethan Horn (Rosemount) at 1:34 in the 145 third place match and Lower beat Wayzata’s Ray Halldorson in a 1-0 decision in the 185 third place match.
Lane Karsten finished in fourth place at 126 after recording a 7-0 decision in the quarterfinals before losing in a 2-1 ultimate tie breaker in the semifinals and falling in a 6-1 decision in the third place matchup.
Other placements included fifth place finishes for Laden Lindquist (106) and Ethan Schubert (138) and sixth place finishes for Justin Gronli (113), Jack Sorenson (152) and Max Flemke (220).