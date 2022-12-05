The Owatonna wrestling team traveled up to Coon Rapids on Saturday to open their season with the Coon Rapids Board Hyland Duals. The Huskies recorded a 1-2 record, falling 38-35 to Princeton, falling 61-12 to Hastings and defeating Coon Rapids 63-18.
Owatonna saw two wrestlers come away with a perfect 3-0 record across the three duals, with Kaden Lindquist wrestling at 106 pounds and Lane Karsten wrestling at 126 pounds.
Lindquist pinned Princeton’s Brady McLennan at 1:23, recorded a 10-5 decision over Hastings’ David Bauer and ended things by pinning Coon Rapids’ Alex Xiong at 4:00. Karsten started with a fall at 3:05 over Princeton’s Brenden Marstein, followed it up with an 11-2 major decision over Hastings’ Gavin Lambert and ended with a fall at 1:14 over Coon Rapids’ David Garcia.
Senior Cael Robb’s quest for bonus point wins led him to a 2-0 record with a late fall over Parker Adkins in the Princeton dual and joined Lindquist and Karsten with Hastings victories with a 19-3 tech fall over Creed Peterson.
The Huskies also saw 2-1 records from Donoven Sorenson at 120 pounds, Mason Blum at 145 pounds, Jack Sorenson at 152 pounds and Blake Fitcher at 195 pounds. Ethan Schubert helped fill in at 132 during the Coon Rapids dual and won his lone match with a pin 41 seconds in.
Max Flemke picked up a 6-1 decision victory over Nathan Caminati while wrestling at 220 in the Coon Rapids dual and Grant Lower pinned Kevin Boeke at 3:18 while wrestling at 285 in the Princeton dual.
The junior varsity squad also competed in the Cardinal JV Invite on Saturday and recorded four first place finishes with Riley Kreeger (133-136), Logan Piotrowski (138-150B), Dawson Risser (205-215) and Isabelle Townley (Girls 111-117).
Kreeger, Piotrowski and Risser all recorded three pins to secure their first place victories while Townley recorded two pins to secure her first place finish.
Justin Gronli (101-107), Nathan Gronli (113-119), Parker Casas (131-134), Wyatt Franresl (134-144), Payton Gleesing (138-150A), Landen Warner (146-158), Charlie Seykora (166-169), Hunter Theobald (178-190), Kaden Keller (277-296) and Precious Carter (Girls 135-147) all recorded second place finishes.
Trevor Townley (120-127) finished third while Tyler Piotrowski (144-157) and Landen Vavra (160-170) both finished in fourth place.
The Huskies will be under the lamp at 5 p.m. Thursday when they host a Big 9 Conference triangular meet against the Rochester Century Panthers and the Austin Packers.