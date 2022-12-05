Lane Karsten celebrate HYLAND DUALS

Owatonna’s Lane Karsten recorded a perfect 3-0 record for the Huskies during the Coon Rapids Board Hyland Duals. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna wrestling team traveled up to Coon Rapids on Saturday to open their season with the Coon Rapids Board Hyland Duals. The Huskies recorded a 1-2 record, falling 38-35 to Princeton, falling 61-12 to Hastings and defeating Coon Rapids 63-18.


©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

