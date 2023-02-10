The Owatonna wrestling team returned to its home mat for a dual against the Class A No. 3 ranked team in the Chatfield Gophers. The Huskies fell 51-21.
One of the strongest showings of the night for the Huskies came at 152 pounds, where senior Cael Robb, who checked in as the No. 2 ranked 152-pounder in Class AAA, went to work right away and recorded a fall over Shane Hitchcock in nine seconds.
Kaden Keller stepped in at 285 for Owatonna and the Owatonna freshman ended up pinning Chatfield’s Bralyn Burnett at the 4:16 mark. Blake Fitcher filled in at 220 and received a forfeit victory as Owatonna’s only other bonus point victory.
Freshman Trey Hiatt wrestled at 132 for the Huskies and he recorded a 4-1 decision over Hunter Polikowsky.
Chatfield brought in several Class A top 10 ranked wrestlers of its own, which featured 106A No. 1 ranked Javier Verg winning by fall over Kaden Lindquist and 182A No. 2 ranked Kail Schott winning by fall over Max Flemke at 195 pounds.
Lane Karsten and Mason Blum both faced No. 6 ranked wrestlers at their weights with Karsten falling by major decision at 126 to Gage Bartels and Blum being pinned by Carson Rowland at 152. Michael Reinardy faced off against 138A No. 9 ranked Ayden Miner and fell in a 7-1 decision.