For the first time in the 2022-23 wrestling season, the Huskies were able to roll out the mats inside Owatonna High School, as they hosted the Rochester Century Panthers and the Austin Packers for a Big 9 Conference triangular meet.
The Huskies went 2-0 on the day, defeating Century 57-20 and then Austin 57-18 to close out the triangular.
Owatonna 57, Rochester Century 20
Owatonna benefited from several open weights from the Panthers with Kaden Lindquist (106 pounds), Jayden Jirele (120), Cael Robb (160), Blake Fitcher (195) and Max Flemke (220) all winning by forfeits.
On top of the five forfeits from the Panthers, 126-pounder Lane Karsten and heavyweight Grant Lower both won their respective matches by injury defaults early one, which swung another 12 points into Owatonna’s favor and gave the Huskies a 42-0 lead just off of forfeits and injury defaults.
Trey Hiatt and Jack Sorenson added another 12 points with the pair earning falls in both of their matchups. Hiatt, at 132, pinned Century’s Nate Ellingson and Sorenson, at 152, pinned Will Dauner Olson.
Freshman Logan Risser picked up Owatonna’s lone decision victory after defeating Century’s Samuel Jack 10-5 at 170 pounds.
Owatonna 57, Austin 18
The Huskies recorded a second straight victory with 57 team points, but did so against Austin without any open weight class forfeits to help bolster the score. Owatonna recorded nine falls in the 14-weight dual.
Lindquist started things off by prevailing in a 10-9 decision over Austin’s Cung Biak Thawng to put Owatonna up 3-0 to start before Justin Gronli, Donoven Sorenson, Lane Karsten, Trey Hiatt and Ethan Schubert rattled off five straight victories by fall.
Gronli (113) picked up the fall at 4:59 over Kit Shar, Sorenson (120) picked up his fall at 1:44 over Rue Shairlahmolue, Karsten (126) picked up his fall at 3:56 over Jeremiah Biel, Hiatt (132) picked up his fall at 2:55 over Ismael Nieto and Schubert (138) picked up his fall at 1:35 over Angel Rodriguez.
Jack Sorenson and Cael Robb recorded back-to-back pins at 152 and 16 with Sorenson pinned Antonio Garcia at 2:44 and Robb pinning Garrin Wilson at 1:38.
Fitcher (195) pinned Mason Callahan at 1:39 and Lower (285) pinned Hunter Tapia at 1:33 to cap off the dual and secure the 2-0 victory for the Huskies in their first home triangular of the season.
On the day, Lindquist, Karsten, Hiatt, Robb, Fitcher, Lower and Jack Sorenson all recorded 2-0 records while Jirele, Risser, Flemke, Gronli, Schubert and Donoven Sorenson all picked up one win.
Owatonna will travel to Chanhassen on Saturday morning to compete in the Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament hosted at Chanhassen High School. The tournament is slated to start at 9 a.m.