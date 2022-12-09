(OHS WR) Lane Karsten - 126

Owatonna sophomore Lane Karsten (top) maintains his positioning during his match against Rochester Century. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

For the first time in the 2022-23 wrestling season, the Huskies were able to roll out the mats inside Owatonna High School, as they hosted the Rochester Century Panthers and the Austin Packers for a Big 9 Conference triangular meet.


(OHS WR) Trey Hiatt - 132

Owatonna freshman Trey Hiatt (top) looks to turn his opponent for a pin during his match against Rochester Century. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS WR) Jack Sorenson - 152

Owatonna sophomore Jack Sorenson (top) maintains his positioning during his match against Rochester Century. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

