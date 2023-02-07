The Owatonna wrestling team made trips to Maple River for Takedown on 22 and to Pine Island for the Pine Island Girls Tournament. The Huskies saw plenty of high finishes through both competitions.
Aliah Fischer and Isabelle Townley were Owatonna’s lone representatives in the Pine Island Girls Tournament with Fischer wrestling in the 138A bracket and Townley in the 107A bracket.
Fischer recorded a pair of falls and a bye to reach the first place match, where she picked up an 8-7 decision victory to finish in first place. Townley earned a bye and recorded a 19-4 tech fall before losing by fall in the semifinals. She recorded a fall to win the third place match.
Cael Robb and Lane Karsten led the Huskies in the Takedown on 22 with second place finishes each.
Robb recorded back-to-back falls and a 15-0 tech fall to reach the finals at 152 pounds, but ended up falling to New Prague’s Colton Bornholdt in a 4-2 decision. Karsten back-to-back 15-0 tech falls and a 15-4 major decision to reach the 120 finals, but fell in a 6-4 decision to Sibley East’s Benito Diaz for second.
Blake Fitcher made a run to the 195 third place match behind a 4-2 decision and a 35-second pin before taking third with a fall at 1:32 over Marshall’s AJ Haas.
Donoven Sorenson used a first round bye and a 7-3 decision to help him reach the third place match, but ended up losing by fall at 1:25 against Redwood Valley’s Gavin Brandt for fourth place.
Ryan Felts was Owatonna’s other placing wrestler after taking sixth place at 182 pounds. Felts earned byes in the first round and in consolations before winning by fall in the consolation semifinals and falling in the fifth place match by a 6-0 decision.
In the Takedown on 22 junior varsity tournament, the Huskies saw first place finishes from Justin Gronli at JV 113-123 and Kaden Keller at JV 273-282. Payton Gleesing finished second at JV 140-151 and Jacob Wilson (96-104), Wyatt Frantesl (140-148), Landen Vavra (152-156), Charlie Seykora (153-166) and Hunter Theobald (184-196) all recorded third place finishes.