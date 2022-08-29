Friday night marked the start of the regular season for the Owatonna volleyball team, and the Huskies were presented with a prime opportunity to start the 2022 season off on the right foot by hosting an Albert Lea team that’s struggled to defeat the Huskies over the years.
Owatonna opened the season with a 1-0 record, sweeping the visiting Tigers with sets going 25-18, 25-14 and 25-22 in the favor of the Huskies.
“All I wanted was the W,” said Owatonna head coach Rachel Malo. “There’s still a lot of things we’ve got to work on, but that’s what’s great about the first game. We expect to have things to work on.”
The first point of the season went to Owatonna and it managed to hold a one or two point lead before going on a run that ended with an ace serve for senior opposite hitter and setter Ava Eitrheim, which forced Albert Lea to call a timeout down 12-6.
The six point deficit was too much for the Tigers to climb out of and the Huskies turned it into a 25-18 lead to close out their first set victory. Eitrheim helped Owatonna secure the set-claiming point off a serve that the Tigers failed to rally on.
Despite Owatonna starting with an early 2-1 lead to open the second set, Albert Lea went on a small run to capture its first lead of the game at 4-2. It didn’t take long for the Huskies to regain the lead and go on a run to extend it.
“We walked into it saying that we need to have that killer mentality,” Malo said. “We have girls that can put the ball down and we need to come striking with that poise. I liked the killer mentality that I saw from my offense.”
By the time the Tigers called a timeout, Owatonna went up by seven points at 15-8. Albert Lea tried to stick around, but eventually the Huskies closed out the set with an 11 point lead in a 25-14 set win.
Owatonna opened the third set with a 2-0 lead and held that lead for the first handful of points before extending its lead out to as much as six points at 13-7 before Albert Lea rallied back. Once the Tigers brought it back within two points, Owatonna elected to take a timeout.
Already leading 2-0 in the best-of-five, the foot came slightly off the gas pedal and the Tigers kept fighting to stick around. Eventually things ended up tied at 15-15, then at 16-16 and at 17-17.
The Huskies fought to get some separation and went on a small run at the tail end of the set to go up 24-22 before an Albert Lea serving error gave Owatonna the set-clinching point it needed for a season-opening sweep.
The win over Albert Lea was even more sweet –and stressful at times– for Malo, who recently took over as Owatonna’s varsity head coach after being an Owatonna volleyball alum herself.
“It was a little nerve-wracking,” Malo said. “I will say that I had more nerves being the coach than I did playing ever. It’s just a matter of me telling these girls that they have the potential. I think the biggest issue in their past is that they didn’t have that mindset. Giving them that mindset of having that potential and that they can be the best.”
The Huskies are off to a great start to open the season and will now look to carry the momentum of their sweep over Albert Lea with them on the road Tuesday night when they travel to face off against Rochester Century.