Owatonna volleyball returned to competition this week and picked up a 3-0 win over Mankato East Tuesday, before falling to Northfield Thursday. Outside of tournament play, the Huskies last match was their 3-1 loss to Farmington.
The Huskies opened up the back-to-back road stretch in Mankato, where they defeated the hosting Mankato East Cougars in three sets (25-13, 25-20, 25-21).
Mehsa Krause recorded a team-high 18 kills, with 12 coming from Lauren Bangs, eight from Brooke Miles, five from Samantha Bogen and one from Brooke Kunkel. Miana Risser recorded 24 set assists and Isabella Barrie recorded 12.
Miles had two blocks and Bogen had one. Barrie, Bangs and Krause led with four digs each, while Lainey Smith had three, Risser had two and Ava Eitrheim and Halle Theis had one each.
Despite coming off a strong win against a young Mankato East team, there was little the Huskies could do against a dominant No. 1 ranked Northfield team that has yet to drop a single set in their current undefeated run.
The Huskies fell 25-7 in the first set, 25-13 in the second and 25-15 in the third, as the Raiders improved to 12-0 with 31 consecutive set victories.
After a quick stop to play a strong Kasson-Mantorville team, the Huskies eye their return home on Tuesday when they host Winona.