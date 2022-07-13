Owatonna VFW and Owatonna American Legion Post 77 returned to Dartts Park on Tuesday with the VFW 10 team racking up 19 total runs in a 19-2 win over Stewartville while Post 77 fell to Winona.
VFW: Owatonna 19, Stewartville 2
Coming off 13 total hits and 11 total runs scored in a 17-11 loss to Red Wing, the VFW 10 squad kept the bats hot in one of its final games of regular season play.
Despite Stewartville scoring one in the top of the first, Nathan Theis stealing third and scoring on a wild throw to the bag opened up the floodgates for Owatonna. Tayte Berg and Owen Beyer recorded back-to-back RBIs before a two-RBI double from Michael Reinardy capped off a five-run first inning.
Owatonna pulled together for a 10-run third inning that started with a two-RBI single from Connor Wiese. Caleb Dibble drove Wiese in with an RBI-single and was immediately scored on a Theis RBI-double down the third baseline.
With bases loaded, Berg drove two runners in with a two-RBI single and forced Stewartville into a pitching change. The change didn’t stop Beyer from recording an RBI on an error, Krenke scoring Berg on a sac fly, Wiese recording an RBI-single and a two-RBI single from Dibble.
A bases loaded walk and a two-RBI single from Reinardy in the bottom of the fourth catapulted Owatonna ahead before giving up just one run in the top of the fifth to close the game out.
Berg, Wiese, Dibble, Reinardy and Beyer led the way offensively with multiple hit games.
Legion: Winona 12, Owatonna 2
Owatonna Legion Post 77 was looking to bounce back from a 11-7 loss to Stewartville on Monday, but ended up dropping back-to-back games with a 12-2 loss to Winona on Tuesday.
Post 77 struggled to consistently produce the offense it was hoping for despite early success. Shortstop Ayden Walter managed to reach second to lead off the bottom of the first and was driven in on an RBI-single from pitcher Matt Seykora.
Owatonna also scored a few innings later on a fielder’s choice, but those were the only two runs to cross.
A couple of errors early on turned a couple of outs and shorter innings into multiple runs for the Winhawks. Slowly, but surely, Winona began to creep further and further away with things.
The Winhawks were seeing Seykora’s pitches well and were to pull away, which was highlighted by a called home run late in the game.
Now coming off two tough losses, Post 77 is set up with a perfect rebound opportunity to close the regular season on Thursday when they host a Faribault Legion Post 43 team that haven’t had the best of luck finding the win column this season.