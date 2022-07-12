With postseason play rapidly approaching, the Owatonna VFW 9 and 10 squads returned to Dartts Park Monday for a pair of their last remaining regular season games. Owatonna hosted Red Wing for a doubleheader, which saw the VFW 10 fall 17-11 to the Wingers and the VFW 9 team securing a 10-5 win.
Game One: Red Wing 17, Owatonna 11
The VFW 10 squad took to the field first and entered into an offensive shootout with Red Wing after a combined 28 runs scored off of 27 total hits through seven innings.
Despite a consistent stream of runs throughout the game, outside of a scoreless fourth inning, Red Wing was able to take control in the top of the first inning, thanks to a total of seven runners crossing home.
“We walked a few guys, fell behind in a few counts, and then they chipped some hits in and put up seven in the first inning,” said Owatonna VFW head coach James Dahlgren.
Owatonna continued to battle to stay in it, with Tayte Berg and Carson Krenke recording back-to-back RBI hits in the bottom of the first, Nathan Theis and Owen Beyer driving in runs in the bottom of the second, and a pinch-running Owen Smith crossing home on a passed ball in the bottom of the third.
Nathan Theis recorded an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to force a Red Wing pitching change. VFW took advantage of the pitching change and poured in four more runs. Beyer and Krenke both recorded stand-up, RBI doubles that brought VFW back within one run.
Red Wing scored two more in the top of the sixth, but an errant throw back into the infield that pulled the catcher away from a defenseless home plate allowed Caleb Dibble to score in the bottom of the inning.
Taking advantage of bases loaded, Red Wing pulled ahead with four runs in the top of the seventh to secure the 17-11 lead before closing things out in the bottom of the seventh.
Game Two: Owatonna 10, Red Wing 5
While Red Wing elected to keep a similar look heading into the second game of the doubleheader, Owatonna swapped out the VFW 10 team with the VFW 9 team.
The Wingers were still able to jump out to an early 2-0 lead after a pair of plays at the plate jarred the ball loose from catcher Garrett Stelter’s glove and turned two potential outs into two runs.
Tanner Smith started on the mound for Owatonna, but gave himself some extra help on the scoreboard by driving a hard grounder into right field, scoring Kam Smith from third and Blake Davison from second to tie the game with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the third.
Right fielder Zach Haarstad drew a walk to open the bottom of the fourth, before stealing second and forcing Red Wing’s pitcher into his second balk of the game to put Haarstad on third. One passed ball later, Haarstad crossed home and gave VFW the lead.
With the bases loaded, Tanner Smith continued his strong day by driving the ball over the head of Red Wing’s center fielder, who continually played too far in, and cleared the bases for his third, fourth and fifth RBIs of the day on a double.
“Tanner is just coming back from an injury; he hasn’t played probably in about three weeks,” Dahlgren said. “For him to come out on the mound and throw a couple strikes and then to hit that three-run double in the fourth, it was good.”
Red Wing scored one in the top of the fifth for its first run since the two-run first inning, but a two-RBI single from Connor Wiese and a passed ball scoring center fielder Tyler Sheehan in the bottom of the sixth brought it up to a seven run lead.
Wiese and Owatonna limited Red Wing to two runs in the top of the seventh before closing things out for the victory.
What’s next
Following the VFW’s Tuesday matchup against Stewartville, it'll be a waiting game to hear the seedings for postseason play.
Owatonna has locked up a spot among the top four teams alongside Northfield, Winona and Rochester Mayo and will host a first series of games this weekend. The official seedings and who Owatonna will be hosting will be announced on Thursday.
“It’s a lot of fun hosting,” Dahlgren said. “Playing on your own field, there’s no travel, and we got a great atmosphere here. It’s a ton of fun to play.”