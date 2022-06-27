Owatonna VFW baseball was more than busy over the weekend with the 9 and 10 teams combining for four games over the span of three days. Despite starting off with a loss, Owatonna racked up a couple of big wins on Saturday and Sunday.
On Friday night, the Owatonna VFW 10 team got the opportunity to play under the lights with a late start time against East Ridge’s A team, who was just coming off a dominating 22-4 win over Spring Lake Park on the same night.
East Ridge carried the momentum of it’s 18-run win and with pitcher Spencer Mather on the mound, Owatonna wasn’t able to generate much offense outside of a Noah Truelson single in the first inning.
Truelson’s single ended up being Owatonna’s lone hit against a red-hot East Ridge team that scored 14 runs on 13 total hits with two costly field errors from Owatonna helping crack the door open.
Following the eventual 14-0 loss to East Ridge A in five innings, the VFW 9 team took to the field with a pair of games against Spring Lake Park and the East Ridge B team.
VFW 9 picked up back-to-back wins thanks to a 5-0 shutout over Spring Lake Park and avenging VFW 10’s loss to East Ridge by downing the B team in an 8-run, 11-3 victory.
VFW 10 returned to the field on Saturday, but this time it was in Rochester as Owatonna was hosted by Rochester Mayo.
In a close game following a five-run seventh inning, Owatonna closed things out in the eighth inning by recording a strikeout with two outs remaining and Mayo knocking on the door of potentially tying or taking the lead.
To close out the regular season, Owatonna VFW hosts Austin before going on the road against Cannon Falls and Rochester Century and coming home to host Red Wing.