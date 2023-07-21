After a successful regular season over the course of the summer, the Owatonna VFW baseball notched a 12-2 overall record and secured the No. 1 seed going into the VFW District 1 Playoffs.

Hunter Theis bats for the Owatonna VFW baseball team. Owatonna opens the District 1 Playoffs by hosting Albert Lea and Byron on Saturday. (file photo/southernminn.com)


  

