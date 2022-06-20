When soon-to-be Owatonna junior Mitch Seykora got a lead on second base in the bottom of the ninth during the 2022 Battle of Omaha’s National League championship game, he did so as the potential game-winning, championship-winning run.
Seykora got a good lead off and an even better jump, so when the ball got away from the catcher and rolled just outside of the left-handed batter’s box, he was able to make an easy slide into third.
But then the throw from home to third was off the mark and went into the outfield, blowing the door of opportunity wide open for Seykora to sprint home, cross the plate and be surrounded by his teammates rushing out of the dugout to greet him.
After seven games across four days, Owatonna VFW could officially call themselves the 2022 Battle of Omaha champions with the 11-10 win over Norris (Nebraska).
“This is something we’ve been doing the last 12 or 13 years, so it’s an annual tradition that our players really look forward to and our families have supported very well over the history of VFW baseball,” said Owatonna coach Tate Cummins. “We wanted to make sure our soon-to-be seniors got that experience.”
Owatonna started off the tournament strong with a pair of dominating victories after defeating the Silver Sluggers (Wisconsin) 13-1 to open pool play and defeating Omaha Central (Nebraska) 15-5 afterwards.
It carried the momentum into Friday, where Owatonna VFW picked up another pair of victories with a 9-1 win over the Rapid City Sliders (South Dakota) and 4-3 over Grand Island (Nebraska).
Teagun Ahrens and Drew Kretlow led with two hits each against Rapid City. Tayte Berg, Briley Highfield, Michael Reinardy, Ethan Armstrong and Carson Krenke all had one hit each. Carson Olson pitched all six innings and recorded four strikeouts with only two hits, two walks and one unearned run surrendered.
Against Grand Island, Owatonna rallied back from down 3-0 with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and one run in the eighth to win. Kretlow and Berg had two hits each and Ayden Walter, Ahrens, Seykora and Nathan Theis had one hit each. Seykora pitched eight innings, struck two batters out and surrendered eight hits, four walks and three runs. Walter closed the game out with no runs, hits or walks allowed.
The only big setback VFW saw was a 10-1 loss to Edina’s Nevers Larkin on Saturday, but it set itself up to make a run at the championship with a 4-1 record and one of the best run differentials out of the teams in their division.
When Owatonna took to the field to play Academy BB (Pennsylvania) on Sunday with a shot to play in the championship game afterwards, some controversy struck and resulted in Owatonna advancing to the finals.
Owatonna was trailing as much as 5-1 to Academy before going on a three-run rally in the fifth inning to bring the game within one run and had the potential game-tying run on second base with two outs.
A separate team spectating the game noticed that Academy BB’s were in violation of rules laid out before the tournament that dealt with pitch counts and when pitchers were and weren’t able to pitch.
Staying on the side of caution, Owatonna had a roster of 22 players and preserved at least three different pitchers to pitch for the game. Academy brought a roster of 12 and started a pitcher that had previously pitched Friday and crossed a certain amount of pitches that would’ve required two full days of rest before being eligible to pitch Monday.
“[Academy] elected to pitch him and a team that was watching us had seen him pitch on Friday and they knew he’d won a game Friday because [Academy] was in their bracket I believe,” Cummins said. “So they notified the tournament director and the tournament director took it from there to validate how many pitches he threw on Friday and that he did throw too many pitches Friday to be ineligible to pitch.”
The game between Owatonna and Academy didn’t end up finishing as Academy’s coach pulled the players from the field after discussing the situation with a tournament director. Despite trailing with a potential game-tying run in scoring position, Owatonna ended up advancing into the finals.
This all led to the matchup against a Norris team that knocked off Nevers Larkin to get to the championship game. Even despite trailing 9-2 through five innings, Owatonna battled back and found itself in a spot where the game was tied 10-10 with Seykora on as the winning run.
The rest was history.
Owatonna VFW have consistently made the trip to Omaha to play, but only once in recent history have they made it to Championship Sunday. Now they’ve made it to Sunday twice and can call themselves champions. This also marked the first time since the pandemic that Owatonna has made its return to play in the Battle of Omaha.
Among all of the players to take to the field, Ahrens, Seykora, Walter, Berg and Theis all stood out as big contributors from their ability to either generate offense, help shut things down on the mound or play great defense in the field.
While down there to compete in the tournament, the team also got to take in the largest stage of Collegiate baseball as the NCAA Men’s World Series is currently taking place at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
“Lastly, I’m very proud of our entire group of 22 young men,” Cummins said. “They battled throughout the tournament and never gave up. Coming back late in walk-off fashion in do-or-die games against Grand Island and [Norris] was awesome. One of the most memorable baseball experiences that I’ve had in 20 years of coaching.”