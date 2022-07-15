Owatonna VFW is counting down the days and hours before it begins postseason play, but the VFW 9 squad took to the field for one last time in the regular season and hosted Cottage Grove Thursday night.
VFW closed out the regular season strong after recording a 5-0 shutout over Cottage Grove and holding it to just three hits as a team through seven innings.
Owatonna only recorded six total hits as a team, but made the most of every opportunity presented for a consistent stream of runs.
On a 2-2 count with one out in the bottom of the first, center fielder Tyler Sheehan drove the ball over the head of Cottage Grove’s right fielder and put his foot down on the gas pedal to turn it into a triple.
Connor Wiese grounded it past the third baseman with two outs to drive Sheehan in for an RBI single and give VFW an early 1-0 lead.
Hunter Theis and Blake Davison led off the bottom of the third with a pair of walks before Tayte Berg blasted the very first pitch he saw to the left-center fence for a two-RBI standup triple to put Owatonna up 3-0.
Wiese got things going again in the bottom of the fifth by drawing a four pitch walk. After successfully stealing second and third, Wiese scored thanks to a bunt down the first base line from Gavin Saxton.
Tanner Smith closed things out offensively in the bottom of the sixth by recording a lead off single into right field before successfully stealing second. Garrett Stelter grounded a ball back to the pitcher and was called out at first, but it allowed Smith to advance to third.
A wild pitch on an 0-2 count to Wyatt Keilman provided a wide open lane to home for Smith, who made it 5-0 before closing things out on the mound in the top of the seventh.
Kam Smith and Tanner Smith split time on the mound and combined to throw for a three-hit shutout across seven innings of play. Kam led the way by pitching five shutout innings with eight strikeouts.
Now that the regular season is closed, Owatonna VFW can focus on hosting games for the District Tournament on Saturday. Slated as the No. 3 seed, Owatonna will host No. 14 Byron at 10 a.m.
The loser of Owatonna/Bryon will play the loser of the 12:30 p.m. game between No. 6 Austin and No. 11 Waseca at 3 p.m. and the winners of both games will play at 5:30 p.m.