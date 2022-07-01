From start to finish, the Owatonna VFW 9 baseball team and visiting Cannon Falls were locked into a back-and-forth battle at Dartts Park. A battle that required an eighth inning, where VFW fell just short in a 10-9 loss.
Cannon Falls initially jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after scoring two runners in the first and one in the second before Owatonna tied things back up in the third with three runs.
The two teams were in lockstep with one another for nearly the rest of the way until extra innings. Both went scoreless in the fourth before trading off one run each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
In the top of the eighth, Cannon Falls erupted for four runs to take a 10-6 lead and put Owatonna’s back up against the wall in the bottom of the inning.
VFW kept the fight alive with three runs to bring it back within one run, which was highlighted by a big RBI-double from Connor Wiese that scored Tayte Berg. Andy Mitchell singled right afterwards to advance Wiese, who scored from third on a passed ball at the plate.
Mitchell was in scoring position to potentially tie the game for the fifth time, but Cannon Falls defense held him away from home plate and secured the win.
Owatonna VFW will go on a much needed break before returning to action. The VFW 10 squad will kick things off post-break with a road game at Rochester Century on Thursday. The VFW 9 squad will be back in action on Thursday, July 14 when they host Cottage Grove.