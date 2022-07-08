The Owatonna VFW 10 team and Owatonna Legion Post 77 shared a trip out to Rochester on Thursday that resulted in a pair of wins after the VFW 10 squad defeated Rochester Century 11-2 and the Legion squad defeated Rochester Lourdes 13-3.
VFW 11, Century 2
The bats were hot for the VFW 10 team, which compiled 13 hits and 10 RBIs as a team en route to its nine-run win over Rochester Century.
The surge of offense was led by Mitch Seykora, Ethan Armstrong and Noah Truelson, who all recorded multi-hit games with two hits each. Armstrong hit for two doubles with two RBIs while Seykora had one double and two RBIs and Truelson had one double and one RBI.
Shortstop Nathan Theis and left fielder Tayte Berg both recorded one hit and one RBI each. Michael Reinardy and Owen Beyer both added hits and Carson Olson, Tanner Smith and Beyer all had one RBI.
On top of a multi-hit game, Seykora also picked up the win on the mound.
The VFW 10 squad will be back in action Monday when they return home to Dartts Park to host Red Wing in a doubleheader at 5 and 7 p.m.
Legion 13, Lourdes 3
Legion Post 77 headed over to Hudson Field to take on the hosting Rochester Lourdes. It didn’t take long for Owatonna to gain the lead and never look back.
Post 77 went up 5-0 through the top of the first inning and Lourdes managed to score one run in the bottom of the inning. Owatonna responded with three runs in the second and four runs in the third before Loures got back on the scoreboard.
Entering the top of the fourth, Owatonna led 12-3 and scored the one run it needed to go up by 10 runs.
The team combined for 14 hits and 12 RBIs with left fielder Matt Seykora leading the team with three hits and four RBIs. Chris Homuth had three hits and two RBIs while Teagun Ahrens and Briley Highfield had two hits and two RBIs each.
Mitch Seykora had a multi-hit game with two hits, Drew Kretlow had one hit and two RBIs and Johnny Clubb had one hit.
Chris Homuth and Addison Andrix shared time on the mound. Homuth threw for 2.2 innings and struck out four batters while allowing five hits and one earned run on three total runs and one walk. Andrix threw for 2.1 innings, struck three out and surrendered one hit, two walks and no runs.
Legion will go back out on the road Monday when they travel to face Stewartville before coming home to close the regular season against Winona on Tuesday and Faribault on Thursday.