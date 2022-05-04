Success has been synonymous with the boys and girls track and field teams at Owatonna, as for nearly all of the season, they’ve been sprinting, jumping and tossing their way to multiple first-place team finishes away from home.
On a bright and sunny Tuesday at Owatonna High School, the Huskies were able to finally host their first meet of the season in front of a home crowd. The boys and girls team responded by picking up another pair of first places.
The boys team dominated the triangular meet against Winona and Rochester Century with an outstanding 129 team points, while second-place Winona finished with 43. The girls team battled it out against Century and edged out the Panthers by one team point, 86.50-85.50.
Boys Track and Field
The main reason behind the boys' pure dominance was that, if an Owatonna athlete participated in an event, it seemed they were taking first place. The Huskies won 14 individual events and five relay events.
On the track, Tanner Stendel won the 100-meter dash behind a time of 11.71 second with Mason Zirngible behind him in third place. Garrett Karsten took first place in the 200m dash with a time of 23.35 seconds while Keanan Larson took first in the 400m with a time of 53.08, which just beat out Noah Wellnitz’s second place time of 53.68.
In the boys 800m, Noah Kubicek led with the top time of 2:03.19, but immediately following him was David Smith in second, Leroy Delarosa in third, Jacob Ginskey in fourth and Brenden Drever in fifth. The same happened in the 1,600m with Connor Ginskey taking first at 4:44.48, but had Trevor Hiatt in second and Jack Sorenson in third.
Gavin DeWitz won the 3,200m at 11:10.81 while Carter Johnson and Seth Johnson traded first place finishes in the hurdle events. Carter took first in the 110m hurdles at 15.75 with Seth in third and Seth won the 300m hurdles with Carter in second.
The shot put and the discus throw were both events for Eli Spurgeon to lose as he continued his dominant run by posting an outstanding 152 feet in the discus throw and 50 feet, 5.5 inches in the shot put. Ryley Glassmaker and Mikah Elstad followed in second and third in the discus throw.
The jumpers were on top of things as David Smith won the high jump at five feet, six inches, Jacob Ginskey won the triple jump at 40 feet, 0.5 inches with Jacob Reinardy in second and Justin Gleason continued to be one of the top long-jumpers in the state with his top distance of 21 feet, four inches. Max Zirngible and Tanner Stendel finished in second and third respectively behind Gleason.
In the pole vault, Aidan Charles took first place at 12 feet on the dot and had Cole Piepho in second, Oran Dowling in third, Spencer Copeland and Connor Borwege tied for fourth and Ronald Reinardy in sixth place.
Five different relays were held and Owatonna claimed the top time in all of them with the 4x100m (44.58), the 4x100m throwers relay (48.85), the 4x200m (1:32.48), the 4x400m (3:32.83) and the 4x800m (9:02.20).
Girls Track and Field
The girls team was stuck in a tight team battle with Rochester Century, but several top finishes aided the Huskies in claiming another first-place finish.
Madeline Koslosky and McKenna DuFrene were among the girls team top performers thanks to the hurdle events. Koslosky won the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles thanks to her times of 17.24 seconds and 48.49 seconds respectively.
DuFrene finished in second place right behind Koslosky in both events, but not by much. She posted a time of 17.27 seconds (0.03 difference) in the 100 hurdles and 51.23 seconds in the 300 hurdles. She earned a first place finish of her own in the high jump at four feet, 10 inches while Lauren Bangs and Brooke Miles took second and third place behind her.
Carsyn Brady recorded the other individual first place finish on the track with her top time of 5:32.36 in the 1,600m. Laken Meier took second in the 200m at 27.06 with Lauren Waypa in fifth and Taylor Schlauderaff in seventh, while Anna Cox took second in the 3,200m at 12:04.84. Annika Wiese in the 400m and Kiara Gentz in the 800m both recorded third place finishes. Addison Ahrens took fourth in the 100m with Jozie Johnson in fifth, Ava Wolfe in sixth and Janessa Moore in seventh trailing her.
In the field events, Kya Dixon won the shot put at 36 feet, 7.5 inches with Kaitlin Wasieleski in third at 22 feet, one inch. Nyalual Chan took fourth in the discus throw at 104 feet, one inch and Wasieleski took fifth place behind her.
Karrin Sackett led the Huskies in the pole vault with a second place finish at eight feet, Hillary Haarstad took third in the triple jump at 32 feet, nine inches and Ava Wolfe took fourth in the long jump at 15 feet, three inches with Laken Meier right behind in fifth place at 15 feet, one inch.
Owatonna almost had a complete sweep of the relay events across both teams as the girls took first place in the 4x100 (51.35), the 4x100 throwers relay (1:02.04), the 4x200 (1:50.52) with an additional second place finish and in the 4x800 (10:38.72). The Huskies just missed out on the 4x400 with a second place time of 4:16.30.