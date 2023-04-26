The Owatonna boys and girls track and field teams kept their strong seasons going Tuesday, as they traveled down to Albert Lea for a triangular meet against the Rochester John Marshall Rockets and the hosting Tigers.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments