The Owatonna boys and girls track and field teams kept their strong seasons going Tuesday, as they traveled down to Albert Lea for a triangular meet against the Rochester John Marshall Rockets and the hosting Tigers.
Owatonna racked up first place finishes in most of the events as the boys team took first with 105 points and the girls took first with 127 points.
The boys and the girls team finished with the first place times in the 4x200 relay, the 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relays, while the girls also took first in the 4x100 with the team of Lauren Waypa, Kendra Miller, Halle Theis and Jozie Johnson.
McKenna DuFrene took first in the girls 100-meter hurdles at 17.30 seconds and Kennedy Schammel took first in the girls 300m hurdles at 51.23 seconds with DuFrene behind her in second. Maya Badger placed third and fourth in both events. Carter Johnson and Seth Johnson finished first and second in the booths 110m and 300m hurdles behind Carter’s times of 15.32 seconds and 41.48 seconds and Seth’s times of 16.54 seconds 41.85 seconds.
Jozie Johnson (13.23s) and Lauren Waypa (13.46s) took first and third in the girls 100m, Halle Theis (27.98s) and Laken Meier (20.07s) took first and second in the 200m, Naomie Delarosa (1:05.52) and Macy Stanton (1:07.27) took first and second in the 400m, Carsyn Brady (2:23.44) and Harmony Piepho (2:43.55) took first and third in the 800m, Anna Cox (5:59.44) and Clara Meier (6:16.91) took first and third in the 1,600m and Kendra Melby (12:30.50) and Ava Cox (12:44.55) took first and third in the 3,200m.
The boys saw Lucas Webber (11.68s) finish first in the boys 100m, Justin Gleason (23.06s) and Webber (24.19s) finish first and second in the 200m, Noah Wellnitz (53.76s) and Keanan Larson (56.94s) finish first and third in the 400m, Ty Svenby finish fourth in the 800m (2:17.16) and third in the 1600m (4:57.00) and Jack Sorenson (10:09.61) finish first in the 3200m.
Trever Schirmer recorded the top throws in the boys discus throw and shot put at 165 feet, one inch and 54 feet, two inches respectively. Nyalual Chan recorded the top throw in the girls discus at 109 feet, six inches and Kaitlyn Wasieleski recorded the top throw in the girls shot put at 34 feet.
Justin Gleason and Kendra Miller won their respective triple jumps at 43 feet, 10.5 inches and 31 feet, four inches. Sharrif Abdullahi and Halle Theis won the long jumps at 20 feet, one inch and 16 feet, 4.50 inches. Owen Korbel and Lauren Bangs won the high jumps at six feet and five feet. Karrin Sackett won the girls pole vault at eight feet, while Aidan Charles and Cole Piepho tied for second in the boys pole vault at 11 feet, six inches.