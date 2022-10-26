As the Owatonna Huskies earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 1AAAAA playoffs and a first round bye in the quarterfinals, their attention turned to the matchup between the No. 3 seeded Northfield Raiders and the No. 6 seeded Rochester John Marshall Rockets.
Northfield breezed past John Marshall in a 41-6 victory on Tuesday night and will now make the trip in what could potentially be the final football game held at OHS Stadium on Saturday night, assuming No. 1 seeded Rochester Mayo beats No. 4 seeded Rochester Century.
Coming out of the Kasson-Mantorville game to close out the regular season, the Huskies already had a good idea at the time that the Raiders would be their first competitors in the section playoffs with a No. 2 seed all but officially locked up.
Owatonna hosted Northfield at OHS Stadium earlier in the season, and the Huskies used a strong first half to jump out to a lead before the Raiders attempted a second-half comeback, just to fall short on a two-point conversion before senior tailback Conner Grems and senior fullback Drew Kretlow helped Owatonna run the clock out in a 21-19 victory.
That win helped Owatonna secure the No. 2 seed and avoid playing in the quarterfinal round. Now it’ll get to host the No. 3 seeded Raiders for the second time in a row as the Huskies hosted and defeated Northfield 33-7 in the 2021 Section 1AAAAA playoffs.
The Huskies were hoping to use the extra time off the field to nurse up a couple of injuries that have been affecting them throughout the season. Missing the likes of quarterback Jacob Ginskey and top defensive back and receiver in Owen Beyer have proved to be difference makers.
If Owatonna get back to full strength and get a repeat victory over Northfield, it’ll punch its ticket right back to the Section 1AAAAA championship game.
Owatonna and Northfield are set to clash at 7 p.m. on Saturday inside OHS Stadium.