The Owatonna Tennis Association 9th Annual Tournament played on July 21, 22 and 23 was a tremendous success. The event was held at the Owatonna High School tennis courts. There were 87 players from Owatonna and the surrounding communities that enjoyed playing and competing in the event. The weather was great, mostly sunny and in the mid-80’s. A total of 91 matches were played by juniors and adults during the three day tournament.


  

