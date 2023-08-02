The Mixed A Doubles first place finishers Olivia Herzog (left) and Chris Herzog (right) at Owatonna Tennis Association’s 9th Annual Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Jerry Hartmann/Owatonna Tennis Association)
The Women’s B Doubles first place finishers Lindsay Rauenhorst (left) and Hailey Reuvers (right) at Owatonna Tennis Association’s 9th Annual Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Jerry Hartmann/Owatonna Tennis Association)
The Women’s B Singles first place finisher Lauren Nelson (left) and second place Stacy Collins (right) at Owatonna Tennis Association’s 9th Annual Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Jerry Hartmann/Owatonna Tennis Association)
The Men’s B Doubles first place finishers Tom Brage (left) and Jeff Anderson (right) at Owatonna Tennis Association’s 9th Annual Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Jerry Hartmann/Owatonna Tennis Association)
The Boys/Girls 12 and Under first place Korbin Collins (right) and second place Stella Brewer (left) at Owatonna Tennis Association’s 9th Annual Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Jerry Hartmann/Owatonna Tennis Association)
The Men’s A Doubles first place winners Matt Hokanson (left) and Chris Herzog (right) at Owatonna Tennis Association’s 9th Annual Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Jerry Hartmann/Owatonna Tennis Association)
The Men’s B Singles first place finisher Jason Weimer (right) and second place Sebastian Hoehn (left) at Owatonna Tennis Association’s 9th Annual Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Jerry Hartmann/Owatonna Tennis Association)
The Men’s A Singles first place finisher Sam Wolden at Owatonna Tennis Association’s 9th Annual Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Jerry Hartmann/Owatonna Tennis Association)
Spectators gather at the Owatonna High School tennis courts to watch the action from Owatonna Tennis Association’s 9th Annual Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Jerry Hartmann/Owatonna Tennis Association)
Doubles action gets played on the Owatonna High School tennis courts during Owatonna Tennis Association’s 9th Annual Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Jerry Hartmann/Owatonna Tennis Association)
The Owatonna Tennis Association 9th Annual Tournament played on July 21, 22 and 23 was a tremendous success. The event was held at the Owatonna High School tennis courts. There were 87 players from Owatonna and the surrounding communities that enjoyed playing and competing in the event. The weather was great, mostly sunny and in the mid-80’s. A total of 91 matches were played by juniors and adults during the three day tournament.