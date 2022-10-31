The Owatonna girls swim and dive team traveled to Northfield Middle School on Friday for the Big 9 Conference diving finals and to the Rochester Recreation Center on Saturday for the Big 9 Conference swimming finals. Owatonna finished 10th in the final standings with 103 total points across the 12 events.
Junior Vanessa Gonzalez recorded one of the Huskies’ top finishes of the day by earning eighth place in the 100 fly behind her finals time of one minute, 5.02 second. She was joined in the event by Christina Bell (22nd place), Beverly Deranek (32nd place) and Anna Hagenson (34th place).
Fellow junior Laken Meier recorded a ninth place finish in the 50 free with a time of 26.36 seconds and was joined by Britta Henderson in 29th place, Mckenna Abrahams in 35th place and Ella Mollenhauer in 38th place.
Meier also recorded Owatonna’s top finish in the 100 free after tying with Red Wing’s Nora Tift for 21st place with identical times of 1:01.18. Abrahams followed her up in 35th place.
Senior Anna Youngquist led Owatonna in the 500 free with a 22nd place finish behind her time of 6:02.37 while eighth grader Krin Eickhoff followed close behind with a 28th place finish at 6:14.28.
Beverly Deranek and Lainey Steckelberg both recorded 26th place finishes in their respective events. Deranek finished with a time of 1:14.07 in the 100 back and Steckelberg finished with a time of 2:22.09 in the 200 free.
Afton Torabpour (31st), Eickhoff (32nd) and Steckelberg (34th) followed in the 100 back, while Torabpour (tied 34th), Lauren Busho (38th) and Hagenson (40th) followed in the 200 free.
Henderson took 30th in the 100 breast at 1:24.23 and was followed up by Busho in 26th place, Shelby Born in 27th place and Ella Mollenhauer in 41st place. Bell took 32nd place in the 100 IM at 2:44.65.
Owatonna saw three divers make the finals with sophomore Mya Dutton leading the way with a sixth place finish behind a 304.55 final score. Senior Gabbie Poole followed her right up with a seventh place finish behind a 295.40 final score. Junior Arielle Thurber rounded things out in 11th place with a final score of 251.00.
The 200 free relay team consisting of Meier, Gonzalez, Bell and Youngquist finished in eighth place with a time of 1:52.45. The 400 free relay team of Meier, Youngquist, Gonzalez and Henderson placed ninth at 4:08.53. The 200 medley relay team of Youngquist, Henderson, Gonzalez and Bell placed 11th at 2:08.75
Next up for Owatonna is the Section 1AA Championships that’ll start with the preliminaries at the Rochester Recreation Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and the finals will be held on Friday, Nov. 11.. The Section 1AA diving event will be held at the Blanchard Aquatic Center in Lakeville Thursday, Nov. 10.