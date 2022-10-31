Dutton and Poole

Owatonna’s Mya Dutton (left) and Gabbie Poole (right) accept award for their sixth and seventh place finishes in the Big 9 Conference diving finals. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna girls swim and dive team traveled to Northfield Middle School on Friday for the Big 9 Conference diving finals and to the Rochester Recreation Center on Saturday for the Big 9 Conference swimming finals. Owatonna finished 10th in the final standings with 103 total points across the 12 events.


