Fresh off a meet against Mankato East, the Owatonna girls swimming and diving team traveled up to the Blanchard Aquatic Center in Lakeville on Saturday for the Section 1AA True Team meet. The Huskies placed sixth overall with 328 total points through the 12 events.
Things opened with the 200 yard medley relay, where the group of Vanessa Gonzalez, Kalleigh Malecha, Laken Meier and Anna Youngquist recorded Owatonna’s top finish at 14th place with a time of two minutes, 9.8 seconds. Afton Torabpour, Lauren Busho, Isabella Hines and Mckenna Abrahams finished in 20th place and Beverly Deranek, Shelby Born, Anna Hagenson and Britta Henderson finished in 21st place.
Krin Eickhoff led the Huskies with her 20th place finish in the 200 free with a time of 2:23.32 with Lainey Steckelberg, Busho and Hagenson behind her in 21st, 22nd and 23rd place. Eickhoff also led in the 500 free with a 17th place finish at 6:14.93 with Steckelberg in 20th, Born in 24th and Lily Prestegard in 24th place.
Malecha led in the 200 IM with her 19th place finish at 2:43.44 while behind followed up by Deranek in 21st place and Prestegard in 23rd place. She also led in the 100 breast with a time of 1:24.59. Busho, Born and Dalila Spencer finished 21st, 23rd and 24th behind her.
Junior Laken Meier recorded one of Owatonna’s top finishes of the day after placing ninth in the 50 free behind a time of 26.59 seconds. Henderson finished in 19th, Torabpour finished in 21st and Rhodes Marlowe finished in 23rd place.
Senior Gabbie Poole finished seventh in the one meter dive with a final score of 259.90 while junior Arielle Thurber finished in 11th place with a score of 235.95.
Gonzalez earned a 14th place finish in the 100 fly with a time of 1:09.49 while Hines and Hagenson finished back-to-back in 22nd and 23rd place.
Youngquist and Meier claimed 12th and 15th overall finishes in the 100 free behind Youngquist’s time of 1:00.02 and Meier’s time of 1:01.42. Abrahams and Ava Brekke finished in 23rd and 24th place.
Henderson, Youngquist, Gonzalez and Torabpour teamed up for a 14th place finish in the 200 free relay behind a final time of 1:55.64. Steckelberg, Abrahams, Deranek and Eickhoff finished in 18th place. Brooklyn Christianson, Afton Gomez, Brekke and Prestegard finished in 23rd.
Deranek finished in 19th place with a time of 1:17.70 in the 100 back while Torabpour in 20th and Gomez in 22nd place right behind her.
The 400 free relay team of Meier, Youngquist, Gonzalez and Malecha closed things out with an eighth place finish at 4:06.48. Eickhoff, Steckelberg, Henderson and Abrahams finished in 15th, Hagenson, Rhodes, Busho and Born finished in 18th and Brekke, Ainsley Halverson, Spencer and Christianson finished in 20th place.
Owatonna will return home to Owatonna Middle School at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday to host Mankato West.