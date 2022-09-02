Thursday night marked the return of Owatonna girls swim and dive, as the Huskies hosted a Big 9 Conference meet against Rochester Mayo. While the Huskies fell 88-87 to the Spartans, the meet served as an opportunity to provide experience to a young Owatonna roster.
The Huskies still saw some top performances out of their returners from last season. Junior Laken Meier recorded the Huskies’ first first-place finish of the season behind her top time of 26.45 seconds in the 50 free.
Meier was also a part of the second place team in the 200 medley relay team, on Owatonna’s top 400 free relay team and took fourth in the 500 free. Alongside Vanessa Gonzalez, Kalleigh Malecha and Anna Youngquist, they recorded a time of 2:05.30 in the medley relay. Meier, Malecha, Afton Torabpour and Britta Henderson recorded a time of 4:19.47 in the 400 free relay.
Malecha finished as Owatonna’s top swimmer in the 200 IM with a time of 2:46.11 and in the 100 fly with a time of 1:17.95. Youngquist took fifth in the 50 free at 28.72 seconds and third in the 100 free at 1:01.76.
Gonzalez and Youngquist, along with Christina Bell and Beverly Deranek, posted Owatonna’s top time and the second fastest time in the 200 free relay at 1:55.87. Deranek led the Huskies in the 100 breast with a time of 1:29.77.
Lainey Steckelberg led Owatonna in the 200 free at 2:28.31, Krin Eickhoff led in the 100 back at 1:20.20 and Lauren Busho led in the 500 free at 6:53.40.
Jayna Martin finished as Owatonna’s top diver with a final score of 163.80, which earned her third place. Gabbie Pool finished in fourth at 162.70 and Dylann Norrid took sixth at 128.25.
The girls swim and dive team will be back in action on Thursday when they host the Faribault Falcons at 6:30 p.m.