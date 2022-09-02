Laken Meier (50 free)

Owatonna junior Laken Meier shakes hands with Rochester Mayo's Juliann Yao after taking first in the 50 yard freestyle. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Thursday night marked the return of Owatonna girls swim and dive, as the Huskies hosted a Big 9 Conference meet against Rochester Mayo. While the Huskies fell 88-87 to the Spartans, the meet served as an opportunity to provide experience to a young Owatonna roster.

Anna Youngquist (2) (200 medley relay)

Owatonna's Anna Youngquist (bottom) attempts to catch Rochester Mayo's Avery Walz (top) in the final stretch of the 200 yard medley relay. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Lainey Steckelberg (200 free)

Owatonna freshman Lainey Steckelberg competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the Huskies' season-opening meet against Rochester Mayo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments