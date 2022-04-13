...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Owatonna sweeps singles, doubles in home win over Albert Lea
Owatonna boys tennis improved to 3-0 overall and in the Big 9 Conference on Tuesday when the Huskies hosted their first meet of the season in a 7-0 victory over the Albert Lea Tigers behind a complete sweep of singles and doubles matches.
On the doubles courts, Owatonna’s No. 1 doubles of Charlie Tucker and Nils Gantert, No. 2 doubles of Damien Boubin and Levi Kubicek and No. 3 doubles of Casey Pederson and Thomas Oien all won their matches with 6-0, 6-0 finals.
No. 3 singles player Thomas Herzog carried on with the tradition and defeated Albert Lea’s William Isaacson in the Huskies only 6-0, 6-0 victory among singles players. No. 1 singles Mac Pilcher and No. 2 singles Liam Smith won their respective matches 6-1, 6-0.
The only change in the Huskies lineup came at No. 4 singles, where Finn Loveless took over after Anthony Weide posted wins against Red Wing and Mankato East. Loveless matched up against Jadon Betz and earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory to seal Owatonna’s third straight win to open up the season.
The Huskies will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Rochester Mayo High School to take on the Rochester Mayo Spartans.