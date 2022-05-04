The Owatonna Huskies traveled to Rochester on Tuesday for a doubleheader against the hosting Rochester Mayo Spartans. The Huskies split the series with a 11-5 loss in the first game and a bounce-back 14-5 win in the second game.
Rochester Mayo 11, Owatonna 5
Of the two games played, the first game was the only one that counted as a conference game, which the Spartans got the upper hand in thanks to some errors on the Huskies’ end.
Both teams scored one run in the first inning before the Huskies added two more in the top of the third to take an early 3-1 lead. Mayo responded with six runs in the bottom of the third and two runs in the bottom of the fifth and six to go up by eight runs.
The Huskies were able to score twice in the top of the seventh, but ran out of outs before they could claw their way back into it. Six total errors committed throughout the game hurt Owatonna in the end.
“We can’t have six errors in a game at this level and expect to win,” said Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran. “We gave Mayo too many extra outs and they really took advantage of it in that third inning. Mayo added a couple of home runs that kept us down. We just never really settled down in this game.”
Senior third baseman Parris Hovden led Owatonna in hitting with three hits with one home run while sophomore center fielder Zoie Roush added two hits with a double and a team-leading four RBIs. Juniors Katelyn Bentz added two hits and Paiton Glynn added one hit.
In the circle, sophomore pitcher Kennedy Hodgman threw 4.1 innings and earned four strikeouts while surrendering five hits, two walks and nine total runs. Hovden pitched for 1.2 innings, recorded two strikeouts and allowed two hits, two walks and two runs.
Owatonna 14, Rochester Mayo 6
While the second game might not have helped improve their conference record, the Huskies added a much-needed, bounce-back win in the second of the two games.
After a scoreless first, Owatonna and Mayo combined for nine total runs in the second which ended with a 5-4 lead for the Huskies. They added one more run in the third, split one run each in the fifth before piling on seven runs in the sixth inning to help secure their 14-5 victory.
Hovden recorded two hits, both ending with the ball going over the outfield fence for home runs, and two RBIs and sophomore outfielder Mehsa Krause earned a home run on her lone hit.
Eighth grade right fielder Kendra Bogen recorded three hits for three doubles and three RBIs, sophomores Izzy Radel and Samantha Bogen, along with Bentz, Roush Glynn, all recorded two hits each. Bentz, Glynn and Krause had two RBIs, Glynn and Radel both hit two doubles and Roush and Samantha Bogen had one RBI each.
Hovden remained in the circle and pitched three innings, where she tallied two strikeouts and gave up two hits, four walks and four runs. Bentz pitched four innings, struck three batters out and allowed four hits, one walk and one run.
Owatonna now sits with a 7-6 overall record and a 6-3 record in Big 9 Conference play.