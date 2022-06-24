Katelyn Bentz swing AWARDS

Owatonna junior Katelyn Bentz (1) was named as an All-Conference selection and Owatonna varsity's Offensive Player of the Year. (file/southernminn.com)

2022 All-Conference Selections

Katelyn Bentz

Parris Hovden

Izzy Radel (Honorable Mention)

Zoie Roush (Honorable Mention)

All-Section Selection

Zoie Roush

Academic All-State

Owatonna received the Gold Award with an average team GPA of 3.863

Varsity Team Awards

Offensive Player of the Year - Katelyn Bentz

Defensive Player of the Year - Izzy Radel

Most Improved Player - Kennedy Hodgman

Husky Award - Parris Hovden

Junior Varsity Awards

Offensive Player of the Year - Preslee Hodgman

Defensive Player of the Year - Taya Selbrade

Most Improved Player - Katrina Ethen

Husky Award - Lola Berg

C-Squad Awards

Offensive Player of the Year - Hailey Butler

Defensive Player of the Year - Allison Johnson

Most Improved Player - Malia Schroht

Husky Award - Norah Cederstrom

