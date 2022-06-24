Owatonna Softball season awards By STEPHEN MCDANIEL stephen.mcdaniel@apgsomn.com Stephen McDaniel Author email Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 Updated 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Owatonna junior Katelyn Bentz (1) was named as an All-Conference selection and Owatonna varsity's Offensive Player of the Year. (file/southernminn.com) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2022 All-Conference SelectionsKatelyn BentzParris HovdenIzzy Radel (Honorable Mention)Zoie Roush (Honorable Mention)All-Section SelectionZoie RoushAcademic All-StateOwatonna received the Gold Award with an average team GPA of 3.863Varsity Team AwardsOffensive Player of the Year - Katelyn BentzDefensive Player of the Year - Izzy RadelMost Improved Player - Kennedy HodgmanHusky Award - Parris HovdenJunior Varsity AwardsOffensive Player of the Year - Preslee HodgmanDefensive Player of the Year - Taya SelbradeMost Improved Player - Katrina EthenHusky Award - Lola BergC-Squad AwardsOffensive Player of the Year - Hailey ButlerDefensive Player of the Year - Allison JohnsonMost Improved Player - Malia SchrohtHusky Award - Norah Cederstrom Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Owatonna Softball Team Defensive Player Player Varsity Sport Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Employee dies after getting stuck in Hope grain bin Cutting horse shows in Owatonna back-to-back weekends Owatonna Fire Department uses controlled burn for training Owatonna VFW crowned 2022 Battle of Omaha champions Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival returns in full force Upcoming Events Jun 24 Big Sky National Cutting Horse Association Days Fri, Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24 KOWZ & KRUE Takeover Fri, Jun 24, 2022 Jun 25 Owatonna Farmers Market Sat, Jun 25, 2022 Jun 25 Owatonna Steele County Amateur Radio Club field day Sat, Jun 25, 2022 Jun 25 Big Sky National Cutting Horse Association Days Sat, Jun 25, 2022 Submit an Event