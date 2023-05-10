We’ve only been a handful of days removed from the Owatonna softball team seeing an Eagan tournament get canceled right in front of their eyes due to weather, but the Huskies simply couldn’t have asked for a better start to the week.
Following Monday’s 15-0 shutout of Red Wing, the Huskies notched two more wins on Tuesday with a doubleheader shutouts over the Rochester John Marshall Rockets and the New Ulm Eagles. Owatonna defeated the Rockets 12-0 in the first game and defeated the Eagles 9-0 in the second game.
Game One: Owatonna 12, John Marshall 0
Much like Monday’s win over Red Wing, the Huskies went scoreless through the first two innings before running away with things in the third inning.
Owatonna scored seven runs in the bottom of the third to take a 7-0 lead before scoring five more runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the 12-0 lead. The Huskies closed things out defensively in the top of the fifth to end the game in five innings.
“I thought we did a really good job with our baserunning against JM,” said Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran. “We were aggressive and we really put pressure on their defense in the third and fourth innings.”
Paiton Glynn recorded a team-high three hits, Izzy Radel, Samantha Bogen, Taya Selbrade and Averie Roush recorded two hits each and Zoie Roush and Danika Ringhofer recorded one hit each. Radel led the team in RBIs with three while Ringhofer recorded two and Selbrade, Glynn, Samantha Bogen, Zoie Roush and Averie Roush recorded one each.
In the circle, Katelyn Bentz picked up the win by pitching four innings, striking out four batters and only allowing two hits, two walks and no runs. Mehsa Krause closed things out in the top of the fifth, struck out two batters and didn’t allow a single hit, walk or run.
Game Two: Owatonna 9, New Ulm 0
A late addition to the schedule made Tuesday night a doubleheader, as the Huskies welcomed in a strong New Ulm team for softball under the lights at Morehouse Park. Coming into the game, the Eagles held an 8-2 record with similar loss to Mankato East.
But backed by a great performance in the circle from junior Kennedy Hodgman and a strong defense behind her, the Eagles struggled to get anything going against the Huskies.
Hodgman went all seven innings and only allowed two total hits and four walks, while recording five total strikeouts. With one Owatonna error, New Ulm only had five total baserunners over the seven innings.
The Huskies were able to jump out to an early lead with a pair of three-run innings in the second and third. Glynn and Krause both recorded RBI hits and Radel hit a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead in the second. Selbrade hit an RBI single and Glynn and Krause both drove in a run on groundouts for a 6-0 lead in the third.
“We were hitting the ball pretty hard in the second game and again it was good to see so many contribute on the offensive side of the ball,” Moran said. “We had good energy and we were pretty confident at the plate in the game against New Ulm and that made a huge difference for us.”
Owatonna added onto its lead with a Kendra Bogen RBI double in the fourth inning and a Zoie Roush RBI triple before scoring on a wild pitch in the sixth inning.
Zoie Roush led the Huskies with three hits and one RBI, Bentz recorded two hits, Glynn and Krause both recorded one hit and two RBIs and Radel, Selbrade and Kendra Bogen recorded one hit and one RBI each.
Owatonna will look to carry this momentum with it as the Huskies go on the road to Northfield on Thursday for a doubleheader against the Northfield Raiders.