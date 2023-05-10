We’ve only been a handful of days removed from the Owatonna softball team seeing an Eagan tournament get canceled right in front of their eyes due to weather, but the Huskies simply couldn’t have asked for a better start to the week.

Paiton Glynn

Senior catcher Paiton Glynn (3) watches the pitcher while on third base during Owatonna's 9-0 win over New Ulm. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Izzy Radel

Junior second baseman Izzy Radel (2) prepares to run to third during Owatonna's 12-0 win over Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Mehsa Krause

Junior outfielder/pitcher Mehsa Krause (15) pitches in the fifth during Owatonna's 12-0 win over Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Kennedy Hodgman

Junior pitcher Kennedy Hodgman (8) gets ready to throw a pitch during Owatonna's 9-0 win over New Ulm. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Zoie Roush

Junior third baseman Zoie Roush (14) watches a pitch get thrown during Owatonna's 9-0 win over New Ulm. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments