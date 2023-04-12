...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING
ALONG I-90...
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Abnormally warm temperatures have allowed relative humidity
values to drop to around 25 percent today and they are expected to
fall to around 20 percent Thursday afternoon. This dry air
combined with dry fuels and winds of 20 to 25 mph will allow for
fires to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND
BREEZY WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...areas in Minnesota along and southeast of a line
from New Ulm to Blaine.
* WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Owatonna softball records dominant 19-run no-hitter over Austin
Expectations for the 2023 softball season are set pretty high for the Owatonna Huskies. With so many experienced returners, the Huskies know they'll be in the conversation for a potential conference title and among the top teams in the section.
The Huskies wasted no time getting off to a blazing start in Austin Tuesday. Owatonna recorded 19 runs and held the Packers hitless in a 19-0 road victory.
Owatonna opened with four runs scored in the top of the first inning before adding three more in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth to hold a 10-0 lead going into the fifth inning. The Huskies nearly doubled their runs with a nine-run fifth inning for the 19-0 lead.
Defensively, there was nothing for the Packers to work with between juniors Kennedy Hodgman and Mehsa Krause combining for a no-hitter through five innings. Hodgman got the win by pitching three innings and recording three strikeouts, while Krause pitched two innings. Austin’s lone base runner reached on an error.
“It was good to finally see some live competition and we came out strong offensively, defensively and in the circle,” said Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran.
Offensively, junior third baseman Zoie Roush tied junior first baseman Samantha Bogen and senior catcher Paiton Glynn for a team-high four hits, while also leading the team in RBIs with five total. Bogen and Glynn recorded three RBIs each, which included two doubled for Bogen.
Izzy Radel and Averie Roush both recorded multi-hit games with three hits and two hits respectively. Radel recorded two RBIs and Roush recorded one RBI on a double. Taya Selbrade and Danika Ringhofer both recorded one hit each. Selbrade, Kendra Bogen and Katelyn Bentz all recorded an RBI each.
The Huskies (1-0) will look to build off this win when they go back out on the road Thursday to face the Rochester John Marshall Rockets (0-0).