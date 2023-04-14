You’d be hard pressed to find any other team around the state of Minnesota that’s gotten off to as hot of a start as the Owatonna softball team through two games. The Huskies now sit at 2-0 and have outscored opponents 44-5 following Thursday’s 25-5 road win over Rochester John Marshall.


