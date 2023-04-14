...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN
MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING...
Observations this afternoon show relative humidity values in the
20s due to dew points in the 40s and temperatures in the upper 70s
to low 80s across the area. Winds have generally remained around
10-15mph gusting to 20-25mph out of the south. The cold front is
visible within the wind field with a sharp westerly turn to the
winds as the front pushes through, with temperatures also
significantly cooler west of the front. While winds are not quite
as strong as yesterday, humidity values have continue to drop as
temperatures warm, and conditions will only improve as
temperatures fall later this evening followed by rain showers
arriving overnight. Any fires that develop will be able to spread
quickly for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.
Owatonna softball records 25-run, 4-inning win over JM
You’d be hard pressed to find any other team around the state of Minnesota that’s gotten off to as hot of a start as the Owatonna softball team through two games. The Huskies now sit at 2-0 and have outscored opponents 44-5 following Thursday’s 25-5 road win over Rochester John Marshall.
Owatonna recorded two runs in the top of the first and third innings and seven in the top of the fourth, but the main damage was done with a 14-run second inning. John Marshall managed three runs in the third and one in the first and fourth innings, but the 20-run lead was more than enough to end things early.
Paiton Glynn recorded a team high four hits, while Kendra Bogen and Zoie Roush recorded three hits each, Katelyn Bentz, Samantha Bogen, Taya Selbrade and Mehsa Krause recorded two hits each and Kennedy Hodgman and Averie Roush recorded one hit each.
Krause and Zoie Roush both recorded home runs in the win, which included a grand slam and a team-high five RBIs for Roush. Krause, Bentz and Kendra Bogen recorded four RBIs each, Selbrade recorded three RBIs, Samantha Bogen recorded two RBIs and Hodgman recorded one RBI.
In the circle, Bentz recorded her first win of the season after pitching three innings and recording four strikeouts with four hits, one walk and two earned runs allowed. Hodgman threw for one inning, struck two batters out and surrendered two hits, no walks and no earned runs.