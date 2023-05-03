The Owatonna softball team made their return to Morehouse Park on Tuesday to host a Big 9 Conference doubleheader against the Rochester Mayo Spartans. Dominant pitching in the first game and a big offensive inning in the second game led to 1-0 and 8-6 victories for the Huskies.
Game One: Owatonna 1, Mayo 0
With junior pitcher Kennedy Hodgman and Mayo’s Meagan Putzier in the circles for the first game, there wasn’t a whole lot of offense to go around.
The Spartans only managed four total hits through the seven innings of play, while the Huskies were able to string together seven total hits with the bottom of the sixth inning being the deciding factor in Owatonna’s game one win.
Senior shortstop Katelyn Bentz came to the plate with junior second baseman Izzy Radel in scoring position and delivered an RBI single to score Radel.
Meanwhile, Hodgman was throwing one of her best games of the season and leaving Mayo with little to work with. Outside of only allowing four hits and two walks in seven innings, Hodgman recorded an outstanding 12 strikeouts on 21 total outs.
“Game one was a game where Kennedy really carried us when our bats could not get going,” said Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran. “Kennedy really stepped up and did a good job keeping the mayo hitters off-balance.”
Radel recorded two hits and Bentz, Kendra Bogen, Zoie Roush, Samantha Bogen and Paiton Glynn all recorded one hit each. Bentz recorded the lone RBI of the game.
Game Two: Owatonna 8, Mayo 6
After being shut out through seven innings in the first game, the Spartans wasted little time scoring their first run of the day in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead. They doubled the lead to 2-0 in the top of the third with a second round, but the Huskies had a response ready.
In the bottom of the third, Owatonna used a combination of well-timed hits and jumping on fielding errors committed by Mayo to go through the batting order and pile in six runs to take a 6-2 lead and forcing the Spartans to put Putzier back in the circle to close out the inning.
Mayo tried to claw its way back into things by scoring a run in the fourth and two runs in the fifth to cut the Huskies’ lead down to 6-5, but Owatonna knocked in two insurance runs in the bottom sixth to take a three-run lead. The Spartans added another run in the top of the seventh before the Huskies closed things out defensively for their second win of the day.
Samantha Bogen provided a big spark of offense for Owatonna after finishing with team-highs three hits with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Bentz, Glynn and Kendra Bogen recorded two hits each and Radel, Taya Selbrade and Mehsa Krause recorded one hit each. Krause recorded two RBIs alongside Bogen and Radel, Bentz and Glynn all recorded one RBI each.
In the circle, Bentz pitched a complete game and struck out five batters in the process to record the win.
Owatonna improves to 7-2 on the season and is now gearing up for a big Thursday matchup when the Huskies travel to Mankato to take on the Mankato East Cougars (8-1). The Cougars are currently undefeated in Big 9 play (6-0), and their only loss of the season came 5-4 against Le Sueur-Henderson.