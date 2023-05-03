The Owatonna softball team made their return to Morehouse Park on Tuesday to host a Big 9 Conference doubleheader against the Rochester Mayo Spartans. Dominant pitching in the first game and a big offensive inning in the second game led to 1-0 and 8-6 victories for the Huskies.

Samantha Bogen

Owatonna junior Samantha Bogen (9) watches a pitch during one of her at-bats. Bogen played a big role in the Huskies’ game two win over Rochester Mayo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Katelyn Bentz

Owatonna senior Katelyn Bentz (1) throws a pitch during the second game of the doubleheader against Rochester Mayo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Zoie Roush

Owatonna junior Zoie Roush (14) throws the ball in from center field. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Mehsa Krause

Owatonna junior Mehsa Krause (15) prepares to swing at a pitch. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Kendra Bogen

Owatonna freshman Kendra Bogen (11) gets ready to run the bases. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Averie Roush

Owatonna sophomore Averie Roush (10) watches a pitch from third base. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports.

