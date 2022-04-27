The Owatonna Huskies were looking to bounce back from the weekend after losing their first three games of the season in the Ranger Classic, including a heart-breaker against Elk River due to time limit.
The losing skid for the Huskies continued Tuesday night when they went on the road and fell 6-3 to the hosting Winona Winhawks for Owatonna’s first conference loss of the season.
Owatonna tallied one run in the first inning, but the Winhawks responded with two in the bottom of the first and four in the bottom of the third to take a 6-1 lead. The Huskies were able to get back on the board with two runs in the fifth, but couldn’t make up the other three runs needed.
Sophomore Izzy Radel led Owatonna with three hits while Zoie Roush, Samantha Bogen and Paiton Glynn added two hits each. Katelyn Bentz and Parris Hovden had one hit each. Glynn had two RBIs and Bogen had one RBI.
In the circle, Kennedy Hodgman tossed four innings and earned three strikeouts while allowing hive hits, one walk and six total runs. Hovden pitched the last two innings and earned four strikeouts and gave up two hits and no walks or runs.
The Huskies return home to Morehouse Park at 5 p.m. on Thursday when they host the current Big 9 softball standings leaders in the Mankato West Scarlets.