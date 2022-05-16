For the last time this regular season, the Owatonna Huskies took to the field at Morehouse Park to host Albert Lea, and they recorded a 10-2 victory in their home closer over the Tigers. With the win, Owatonna improves to 11-7 overall and 7-4 in the Big 9 Conference.
The Tigers got the upper hand in the first inning with two runs scoring, but it was all Owatonna from there on. The Huskies scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead and proceeded to run away with things.
“Albert Lea did mount a couple of threats, but our defense made some plays and Kennedy came up with big strikeouts to keep them off the scoreboard after the second inning,” said Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran.
Owatonna added two runs in the third, three runs in the fifth and two more runs in the sixth inning to take an eight-run lead on the Tigers before closing the game out defensively in the top of the seventh.
Sophomores Zoie Roush, Samantha Bogen and Mehsa Krause led the Huskies offensively with three hits each, which includes a team-leading two RBIs from Samantha Bogen, a double and one RBI from Krause and one RBI from Roush.
Eighth grader Kendra Bogen and senior Parris Hovden both added one hit each. Izzy Radel, Katelyn Bentz and Paiton Glynn all recorded one RBI each. Radel drew two walks and Hovden drew one walk.
In the circle, sophomore Kennedy Hodgman let up the two runs in the first inning, but ended up tossing 10 total strikeouts and surrendering six total hits, two total with one being an earned run and only one walk across seven inning pitched.
“They strung some hits together and scored a couple of runs,” Moran said. “We adjusted our game plan a little in terms of how we wanted to pitch to the Albert Lea hitters after the first inning and Kennedy did a great job making that adjustment.”
The Huskies close out their regular season by going on the road against Bloomington Jefferson on Thursday before their regular season finale against Mankato West on the road Friday.