On Tuesday, the Owatonna Silver Streaks “B” team got their bats going early and with the help of a grand slam home run in the first inning, Owatonna was leading 5-0. The hitting continued and after eight innings the Silver Streaks had scored 30 runs. The Northfield team tried to come back late, but a double play in the ninth inning gave Owatonna the win 30-24.


  

