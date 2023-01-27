(OHS WR) Grant Lower

Owatonna junior Grant Lower grapples against Mayo’s

Owatonna wrestling picked up two big conference wins over Rochester Mayo and Mankato West during a home triangular meet Thursday, but the big wins came for different reasons.


(OHS WR) Mason Blum

Owatonna senior Mason Blum celebrates after winning his match against Rochester Mayo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS WR) RJ Reinardy

Owatonna sophomore RJ Reinardy gains positioning during his match against Rochester Mayo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS WR) Max Flemke

Owatonna freshman Max Flemke signals two for a reversal during his match against Mayo’s top 10 ranked Ethan Peper. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

