The Owatonna boys basketball team saw its season come to a close during the Section 1AAAA tournament, but senior guard Collin Vick is getting ready to return to the court next winter as a Blue Devil with University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Collin Vick STOUT CP

Senior guard Collin Vick brings the ball up the court during Owatonna’s double overtime win over Rochester Century. Vick will play collegiate basketball next winter with the UW-Stout Blue Devils. (file photo/southernminn.com)


Collin Vick STOUT SIGN

Collin Vick signs to play Division III basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Stout during National Signing Day on Feb. 1 at Owatonna High School. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Collin Vick STOUT STEAL

Senior guard Collin Vick (3) records a steal at mid-court during a regular season game against Albert Lea. (file photo/southernminn.com)

