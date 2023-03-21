The Owatonna boys basketball team saw its season come to a close during the Section 1AAAA tournament, but senior guard Collin Vick is getting ready to return to the court next winter as a Blue Devil with University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Amidst the Huskies run to a second place finish in the Big 9 Conference and getting the No. 4 seed for the Section 1AAAA tournament, Vick made his commitment to playing basketball at the next level with the Blue Devils.
The journey to collegiate basketball for Vick started right as he was getting ready to climb the high school ranks in sports.
“In eighth grade, I kind of looked at myself in the mirror and was like, ‘what do I want to do,’” Vick said in the weeks following his commitment. “I really enjoy basketball, so I started working really hard at basketball and spent hours in the summer during COVID, during the spring, all the time. I played at the church parking lot near my house and in my driveway just working, working, working. So to go to the next level and play there, it’s a cool accomplishment and I’m proud of myself for that.”
There was already a connection between the Huskies and the Blue Devils with Owatonna varsity assistant coach and junior varsity head coach Pat Webb and UW-Stout assistant coach and brother Tom Webb.
But the process of the Blue Devils landing Vick came with them watching him play AAU ball and having Vick attend an exposure camp, which led to the Blue Devils inviting Vick out for a campus visit. Vick took the visit in late September and was offered a spot on the roster.
Having the offer, the already-established connection back home, a good relationship with the UW-Stout coaching staff, a similar play style to the Huskies, good academics and a good feel of the campus, Vick was ready to commit to the Blue Devils.
Vick announced his commitment in early January and was one of the several Owatonna athletes to sign during Owatonna’s National Signing Day event in early February.
“I don’t know if there was ever that exact moment (knowing UW-Stout was the right school),” Vick said. “It was just something that since I went on the visit, they kept texting and talking, it built on over and over and over and it was like, I didn’t really want to go any place besides there.”
The Blue Devils are looking to turn things back around after going 5-20 overall and 1-13 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) play during the 2022-23 season. Just a season prior, they had gone 16-9 overall with a 7-6 WIAC record.
Vick will be a welcomed addition for UW-Stout after having a great senior season with the Huskies as just one of the few returning players with varsity experience.
He served as one of the core components that helped Owatonna achieve a 20-8 overall record, a 16-6 Big 9 Conference record, a 7-3 record against Section 1AAAA opponents and a North Star State Hardwood Showcase championship.
Over the course of the season, Vick started all 28 games and led the Huskies in rebounds per game (6.8), assists per game (6.4) and steals per game (2.4), while finishing second in the team in scoring (13.9 PPG) behind Blake Burmeister (17.0 PPG) and recording what’s believed to be one of the first triple-doubles in program history with his 15-point, 16-rebound and 10-assist performance at Red Wing during the regular season.
“[UW-Stout]’s getting a really hard worker, a guy that won’t let anyone in the gym outwork him, a guy who, on the court, can take it to the hoop, hit a three when we need it, play solid defense, guard the best player, rebound and make hustle plays all over the court,” Vick said on the player UW-Stout earned with his commitment.