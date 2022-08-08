Competing among some of the top track and field programs around the state in the brand new Class AAA classification, Owatonna boys track and field enjoyed a more than good 2022 season. A season so successful that the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association (MSHSCA) named Owatonna boys coach Kevin Stelter as the 2022 Class AAA Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year.
“It’s not really what we go into the full season expecting things like that; we just want to be able to compete against some of the metro schools that have high-quality track programs and we just had a year where we were able to do a lot of that,” Stelter said. “Real honored to be recognized as an out-state school by some of the metro schools that we’re always competing against and trying to show that we have a pretty good track team as well.”
This is the first time in Stelter’s career that he’s earned the title of Coach of the Year at the state level. While honored by the award, he also acknowledged that the award couldn’t have been won without Owatonna’s standout athletes and the perfect coaching staff that helped achieve such a season.
From coach Jerry Eggermont working with the discus and shot put throwers to coach Doug Maine working the the hurdlers to Ken Ringhofer helping improve the Huskies’ pole vault to coach Joey Gleason working with sprinters and horizontal jumpers to girls head coach Debby Gleason working with high jumpers from the boys and girls team to coach David Chatelaine working with the distance runners.
With Stelter at the helm, the right coaches in the right areas and a boys track and field roster loaded with talent in nearly every event possible, the Huskies had themselves a season to remember.
Going into the year, it was their goal to win the Big 9 Conference title and the Section 1AAA title. After rattling off meet win after meet win, it wasn’t long before Stelter and company were able to check off both of those goals.
Meet wins quickly turned into winning the true team section and finishing third at the true team state meet, which carried right over into a Big 9 Conference team title and a Section 1AAA team title. With the amount of state qualifiers the Huskies had, they were able to place fifth at state, which was highlighted by a Class AAA long jump state championship from then-junior Justin Gleason.
“It was just one of those things where we’re rolling along, one thing led to another and just kept getting better and better,” Stelter said. “Guys just kept improving and our results kept improving as well.”
Throughout the 2022 track and field season, Stelter’s squad earned four individual Big 9 titles (Trever Schirmer in discus, Eli Spurgeon in shot put, Ryan Gregory in the 300 hurdles, Carter Johnson in 110 hurdles) and five individual Section 1AAA titles (Eli Spurgeon in shot put and discus, Ryan Gregory in the 300 hurdles, Carter Johnson in 110 hurdles, Justin Gleason in long jump) with one relay team title (4x800 of Jacob Ginskey, David Smith, Noah Kubicek, Connor Ginskey) on top winning the team titles from both events.
The Huskies also produced one individual state championship (Gleason in long jump), two individual Hamline Elite Meet titles (Gleason in long jump, Gregory in 300 hurdles), nine All-Conference selections, seven All-Conference honorable mentions and three Big 9 scholar academic athletes.
While Stelter and company are losing out on some top athletes due to graduation, the amount of turning talent to the boys roster is shaping up to be another great year come the 2023 boys track and field season.
Gleason, Schirmer, Smith and high jumper Owen Korbel are set to return as the team captains and are just a few of the talented athletes making the return. Gleason and Smith competed in the Class AAA Championships, Korbel fell just shy of qualifying for the high jump and an unfortunate injury sidelined Schirmer from competing despite a dominant season.
There were so many positives pulled from the season, but Stelter adding Class AAA Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year for the team is the perfect cherry on top to close the final chapter of the 2022 season.
“I look at this as a coaching staff award, it’s not my award by any stretch of the imagination,” Stelter said. “It’s a coaching staff award that our coaching staff have been recognized by fellow coaches in the state. Oftentimes these will go to metro schools because they have more representation at that level then some out-state teams.
“I just feel really honored for us as a coaching staff to be selected to win this award.”
As the summer soon transitions into the fall sports season, Stelter is gearing up for another year on the Owatonna Huskies football coaching staff. The other track and field coaches and athletes all have their falls and winters mapped out, but once the boys track and field season comes around in the spring, the Huskies will be ready to hit the ground running.