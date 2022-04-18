Owatonna sophomore defenseman Mark Spurgeon (11) and senior defenseman Tate Gferer (16) were named as the Huskies’ Players of the Game following Owatonna’s game at Minnetonka. (Photo courtesy of Scott Seykora, @OwatonnaBoysLax/Twitter)
The Owatonna Huskies made the trip to Minnetonka over the weekend to open their 2022 boys lacrosse season against a highly-skilled Minnetonka Skippers team. The Huskies ultimately lost 8-0 following a hot start from the Skippers.
Defending its home turf, Minnetonka notched five goals in the first seven minutes of play and went into the second period with a 5-0 lead.
The Huskies were held off the scoreboard as the Skippers tallied one goal in the second, third and fourth quarter each to seal the 8-0 shutout.
Senior midfielder and team captain Preston Meier led the team with nine shots on goal while the team combined for 17 total shots on goal. Senior Jack Sande and freshman Michael Heitkamp were the only other two Huskies to record more than one shot on goal.
Owatonna won 10 of the 12 faceoffs throughout the game.
Senior goalie Korbin Stricklin faced 33 total shots and made 25 saves while allowing eight goals for a .757 save percentage to open up the season.
Following the Rochester Mayo game, the Huskies continue their four-game home stretch by hosting St. Cloud at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.