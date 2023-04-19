The Owatonna softball team has been rolling through the start of the 2023 season, and the Huskies got their first chance at playing on their home diamond at Morehouse Park. The Faribault Falcons came in, not long after shutting out Red Wing for their first win of the season.
But Owatonna’s hot streak continued Tuesday, thanks to a Mehsa Krause 10-run rule walkoff home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, making for a 12-1 victory over the Falcons.
“The teams we’re playing to start with were kind of near the end of the conference last year, so we kind of expected to come out and take control of those games,” Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran said on the hot start. “Which we did. That’s what we were expecting and that’s what we’ve done so far. Our hitting has been doing well to start, our defense was a little down in the JM game, so it was good to see them step up and play better today.”
Faribault accomplished a feat that neither Austin or Rochester John Marshall was able to do against the Huskies in their first two games of the season: take a lead.
Junior center fielder Reagan Drengenberg opened the top of the first inning with a leadoff double to left field. Two batters later, junior catcher Olivia Smith drove her in with an RBI single up the middle for a brief 1-0 Faribault lead.
But from there, the Huskies went right back to taking control of the game.
Faribault junior pitcher Rylee Sietsema recorded two strikeouts in the bottom of the first inning, but it was a line drive to left field from Owatonna senior catcher Paiton Glynn for a two-RBI double that put the Huskies ahead.
Things also took a turn for the Falcons in the bottom of the second inning when Sietsema suffered an ankle injury during one of her pitches and was forced to exit the game. Faribault turned to eighth grade pitcher Alyssa Cook to help fill in for Sietsema.
Owatonna built on its lead with a two-out RBI single from junior Taya Selbrade, a two-RBI triple from junior Zoie Roush and an RBI single from junior Samantha Bogen in the bottom of the second before an RBI single up the middle from junior Izzy Radel in the bottom of the third to give Owatonna a 7-1 lead.
The Huskies were lining themselves up to end things in the bottom of the fifth inning with bases loaded and only one out. Selbrade delivered a two-RBI double to center field to give Owatonna a 9-1 lead.
“Taya had some really good at bats tonight and came up with some key hits for us,” Moran said.
Needing two more runs to score, Cook helped the Falcons get out of the inning by getting Katelyn Bentz to fly out to center field and having Zoie Roush ground out to sophomore shortstop Jamie Adamek.
The final runs needed for the Huskies came in the bottom of the sixth and with Bogen on second and Glynn on first, junior Mehsa Krause swung on the first pitch and cleared the left-center fence for her second home run of the year and to give the Huskies an 11-run lead to close things out.
Offensively, the Huskies saw a three-hit, three-RBI game from Selbrade, while Radel, Bentz, Bogen, Glynn and Krause all recorded two hits each. Zoie Roush, Averie Roush and Kendra Bogen all recorded one hit each. Krause added three RBIs alongside Selbrade while Glynn and Zoie Roush recorded two each and Radel and Samantha Bogen recorded one each.
The Falcons recorded six total hits, which was highlighted by Drengenberg’s leadoff double and Smith’s RBI single in the first inning. Amanda Cullen, Amira Williams, Jamie Adamek and Brooke Racine all recorded one hit each. Cook drew the only walk for the Falcons.
In the circle, Kennedy Hodgman picked up the win by tossing six innings, striking out four batters and allowing six hits, one walk and one run. Sietsema recorded two strikeouts and allowed three hits, one walk and two runs in her lone inning in the circle. Cook closed out the game pitching four innings, striking out one batter and allowing 13 hits, two walks and 10 runs.
“I think [Hodgman] would say she probably didn’t have her best game, she missed some of her spots,” Moran said. “But her defense picked her up today and that was good. She battled through some of those control issues and it was a good team win for us.”
The Huskies (3-0) look to keep the undefeated streak going when they stay home to host Red Wing on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Falcons (1-4) continue their road stretch with a Thursday game at Northfield and Friday game at Mankato East.