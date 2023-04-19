The Owatonna softball team has been rolling through the start of the 2023 season, and the Huskies got their first chance at playing on their home diamond at Morehouse Park. The Faribault Falcons came in, not long after shutting out Red Wing for their first win of the season.

(OHS SB) Mehsa Krause

Junior outfielder Mehsa Krause jogs to home plate after hitting a walkoff three-run home run during Owatonna's win over Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(OHS SB) Zoie Roush

Junior third baseman Zoie Roush high fives head coach Jeremy Moran after hitting a two-RBI triple during Owatonna's win over Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS SB) Izzy Radel

Junior second baseman Izzy Radel fields the ball on the ground and throws a runner out at first during Owatonna's win over Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS SB) Kennedy Hodgman

Junior pitcher Kennedy Hodgman goes through her pitch windup during Owatonna's win over Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

