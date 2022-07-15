The Owatonna Legion Post 77 and Faribault Legion Post 43 baseball teams both saw the end to their respective summer regular seasons Thursday with Owatonna playing host to Faribault.
Owatonna Post 77 walked away with a 7-5 victory over Faribault with postseason play rapidly approaching for both squads. Post 77 was able to capitalize on some early runs, which paid off when Faribault Post 43 went on a late rally.
Johnny Club started on the mound for Owatonna, and Ayden Qualey started for Faribault. While staying competitive and earning a couple of hits off Clubb, Faribault struggled to turn early hits into runs, while Owatonna’s plate discipline paid off.
Noah Truelson, who filled in from Owatonna VFW to start at second base for the Legion team, managed to turn a double play on a Brad Sartor grounder to hold Faribault off the scoreboard, despite early singles from Qualey and Hunter Nelson.
On the mound, Qualey had the speed, but struggled with the control, and Owatonna took advantage of it from the start.
Shortstop Ayden Walter and third baseman Mitch Seykora drew leadoff walks, before left fielder Matt Seykora was able to bring in Walter for the game’s first run. Caleb Vereide drew a third walk, before Briley Highfield popped out to Sartor in center field for an RBI sac fly.
Chris Mouth drew a fourth walk and brought Drew Kretlow up, who grounded to Aiden Tobin at short, but the ball bounced away and allowed Owatonna to score two more runs. Truelson drew the fifth walk of the inning, before Faribault was able to record the third out.
Faribault notched two more hits in the second with singles from catcher Jack Knutson and right fielder Riley Mason, but couldn’t capitalize on them.
Walter made it a 5-0 ballgame for Owatonna after a leadoff single in the bottom of the second. He made it to third off a Matt Seykora double and crossed home plate on a passed ball during Vereide’s second at-bat.
Homuth would also score on a passed ball in the third inning, following his single and advancement around the bases. A Truelson walk and a pair of singles from Clubb and Walter allowed Mitch Seykora to score Truelson on a sac fly to Mason in right field.
Matt Seykora followed him up with an RBI single to left field to put Owatonna up 8-0 heading into the fourth inning.
Faribault and Owatonna made changes on the mound at roughly the same time and gave each team a much harder look in the batter’s box.
Sartor took over on the mound in the bottom of the fourth and quickly shut Owatonna down, despite the back-to-back singles from Vereide and Highfield that forced the change.
Clubb had thrown four complete shutout innings, but with a walk to Faribault first baseman Hank Schoolmeesters and a pair of singles from Tobin and Nelson, Owatonna brought in Addison Andrix with no outs in the top of the fifth.
Bases loaded and no outs, Andrix managed to get Owatonna out of the inning with Faribault only scoring one run.
Qualey flew out to Highfield in right field, but Schoolmeesters stayed on third. A deeper drive toward the right-center gap by Sartor that Highfield was able to track down for the second out gave Schoolmeesters enough time to tag up and break the shutout at 8-1.
Sartor’s new look on the mound gave Owatonna a couple of struggles finding the same amount of offensive success that it had through the first three innings. At the same time, Andrix gave Owatonna a pair of quick innings on the mound in the fifth and sixth.
Walter came in close for Owatonna, but a leadoff walk to pinch-hitting Cam Helgeson opened the door for a late Faribault rally.
Tobin entered back into the game to pinch run for Helgeson, with Alexis Esparza entering to pinch-hit for Nelson.
On a 0-2 count, Esparza laid a bunt down the third baseline. Homuth was able to come up and make the play at first for the out, but Esparza’s bunt managed to advance Tobin all the way to third. He ultimately scored on a passed ball during Qualey’s at-bat. Qualey then followed with a single.
Third baseman Michael Crone singled and Knutson was hit by a pitch to load the bases up with two outs. Mason grounded to Mitch Seykora at shortstop, but the ball bounced out of Mitch’s glove and allowed Qualey to score and all runners to move up a base.
Second baseman Braedon Mensing grounded to Truelson at second, and the same thing happened with the ball bouncing away. But an attempted throw to first for the out went wide and allowed Crone and Knutson to cross home and bring the game within three runs.
Owatonna finally locked down the win with a pop fly caught by Matt Seykora in left field, recording the third and final out of the inning and finishing the 8-5 contest.
Owatonna Post 77 now sets its eyes on postseason play following its win to close out the regular season. Postseason play for Owatonna will begin Monday when No. 6 seeded Post 77 hits the road to take on the No. 3 seeded Austin.
The winner between Owatonna and Austin will advance to play the winner of No. 2 Winona and the yet-to-be-determined No. 7 seed between Albert Lea, Byron, Kasson and John Marshall.