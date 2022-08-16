Former Owatonna linebacker Carson Dekam has enjoyed a great start to his collegiate football career with Gustavus in St. Peter and has earned preseason All-American honors going into his junior season with the Gusties.
D3football.com released its selections for the preseason first, second and third team All-Americans going into the 2022 season and Dekam was a selection for the preseason Third Team Defense.
Out of the 79 total players selected to the first, second and third teams, Dekam is only one of 14 juniors across the country to be selected and the only junior selected to the third team defense. He’s only one of two junior linebackers selected out of the nine total linebackers.
Per Gustavus Athletics, Dekam posted 70 tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception in his first season. He was one of two sophomores on the All-Region Second Team Defense this past season.
With the Huskies, Dekam was there to experience the back-to-back Class AAAA state championships as a sophomore during the 63-28 win over Elk River in 2017 and as a junior during the 14-3 win over St. Thomas Academy in 2018. MN Football Hub credits Dekam with 22 total tackles and 2.5 sacks during his senior season with Owatonna in 2019.
Dekam is slated to start another potential All-American with the Gusties when the season kicks off against Buena Vista University at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Storm Lake, Iowa.