Former Owatonna linebacker Carson Dekam has enjoyed a great start to his collegiate football career with Gustavus in St. Peter and has earned preseason All-American honors going into his junior season with the Gusties.

Carson DeKam ALL-AMERICAN

Former Owatonna linebacker and current Gustavus junior linebacker Carson Dekam was named to the preseason All-American Third Team Defense going into the 2022 season. (file photo/southernminn.com)

