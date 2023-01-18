...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn
Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Owatonna rallies back for road win over Mankato West
The Owatonna girls basketball team recorded back-to-back wins for this first time this season, following up their win over Rochester John Marshall with a 49-47 road win over Mankato West Tuesday night.
The Huskies trailed by eight points going into halftime down 29-21, but came out hot in the second half by connecting on five shots before outsourcing West 28-18 in the second half for the win.
Maryn Pool led Owatonna in scoring with 12 points while also adding five steals, three rebounds and two assists. Morgan Fisher and Ava Olson played big roles down low with Fisher adding nine points and seven rebounds and Olson adding four points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots.
Kennedy Schammel tied Fisher as the second leading scorer with nine points of her own. Abigail Shornock added eight points and three steals, Carsyn Brady added five points and three rebounds and Kiara Gentz added two points.
Owatonna is looking to make it three wins in a row, while also looking for a little revenge, when the Huskies return home on Friday to host a Mankato East Cougars team that beat Owatonna 54-35 in the season opener.