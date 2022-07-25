Postseason summer baseball was jam packed into Winona over the weekend as Owatonna Legion Post 77 competed in the Sub-State 1 tournament as the No. 6 seed and No. 3 seeded Owatonna VFW played in the District 1 semifinals to close out their respective seasons.
Post 77 finished third in the Sub-State 1 tournament and fell just short of facing No. 1 Rochester A’s for a potential spot in the Minnesota Legion Baseball Senior Division I State Tournament. VFW saw their season come to an end behind tough losses to Northfield and Rochester Mayo.
Owatonna Legion Post 77
After falling 5-4 to Austin in the first round and rebounding with a 5-2 win over the Rochester Patriots and a 13-3 win over Stewartville, Post 77 got a rematch opportunity against Austin and avenged the early loss.
Austin went up 1-0 in the bottom of the second, but Owatonna responded with three runs in the top of the third before Austin scored one more in the bottom of the inning.
With a 3-2 lead, Post 77 piled on eight runs in the top of the fifth for a commanding 11-2 lead. Austin was held scoreless in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and only scored one run in the seventh before Owatonna closed things out.
Matt Seykora led with two hits and five RBIs. Teagun Ahrens had two hits and one RBI while Mitch Seykora, Caleb Vereide, Chris Homuth and Drew Kretlow all had one hit and one RBI. Ayden Walter and Briley Highfield had one hit.
Matt Seykora also pitched all seven innings and posted eight strikeouts while only surrendering six hits, two walks and three runs.
The win over Austin put Post 77 up against No. 2 seeded Winona, who lost to the A’s to advance to the finals.
Winona scored two runs in the bottom of the second and third with a three-run top of the inning for Owatonna sandwiched between. Post 77 scored one in the fourth and two in the fifth before Winona scored three more in the sixth. Owatonna ended with one last run in the top of the seventh.
Ahrens led with three hits and one RBI while Highfield had two hits and two RBIs and Vereide had two hits and one RBI. Homuth had one hit and one RBI while Walter, Seykora and Kretlow all added one hit each.
Owatonna split time on the mound between Homuth, Walter, Ahrens, Kretlow and Highfield. They combined for four strikeouts while giving up seven hits and eight walks.
Owatonna VFW
Owatonna VFW entered into District 1’s final four teams as the No. 3 seed and matched up against Northfield to start things. Despite a strong start from the VFW squad, Northfield rallied back to win 8-7.
VFW scored four in the top of the second and two in the top of the fourth to hold a 6-2 lead going into the fifth inning. Northfield cut into the lead and answered Owatonna’s one run in the top of the inning with three in the bottom to bring it within two runs.
Northfield added one more in the sixth to make it 7-6 before the game-winning two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win it.
Ethan Armstrong led with one hit and two RBIs while Mitch Seykora, Owen Beyer and Noah Truelson all had one hit and one RBI. Nathan Theis and Connor Wiese both one one hit each.
Seykora, Tayte Berg and Michael Reinardy split time on the mound and combined for six strikeouts while allowing eight hits, five walks and eight runs.
The loss to Northfield VFW set Owatonna up against Rochester Mayo, who was able to get ahead early and hold the lead.
Mayo scored four in the top of the second inning and held a 4-0 lead until Owatonna was able to score off a Theis sac fly to cut the lead, but Mayo scored one in the bottom of the inning to make it a four-run deficit once again.
Rochester tallied two more in the top of the seventh to cap things off and VFW couldn’t find the rally they needed to stay alive.
Seykora and Reinardy recorded the only two hits for Owatonna while Theis had the lone RBI with his sac fly. Seykora and Berg both pitched for VFW and combined for three strikeouts while allowing nine hits, seven walks and seven runs.