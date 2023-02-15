Ever since the turn of the calendar year, the Owatonna boys basketball team has been on a hot streak, winning 11 of 13 games going into their road game in Winona. The Huskies took a slight step back with a loss there, but they bounced right back into the win column Tuesday with their 64-50 home win over Rochester Mayo.

Ayden Walter

Senior guard Ayden Walter (0) defends Rochester Mayo's point guard during Owatonna's win over the Spartans. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Nolan Ginskey

Freshman guard Nolan Ginskey (34) dives on the ball and draws a foul to give possession back to the Huskies during Owatonna’s win over the Spartans. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Blake Burmeister

Senior guard Blake Burmeister (10) prepares to shoot a 3-pointer. He made the three and drew a foul for a four-point play. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Bench celebration

Owatonna’s Mikah Elstad (23), Nolan Ginskey (34) and Rielly Kleeberger (1) celebrate Burmeister’s four-point play. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

