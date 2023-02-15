Ever since the turn of the calendar year, the Owatonna boys basketball team has been on a hot streak, winning 11 of 13 games going into their road game in Winona. The Huskies took a slight step back with a loss there, but they bounced right back into the win column Tuesday with their 64-50 home win over Rochester Mayo.
Leading 6-5 early on, the Huskies found some separation with a small run that saw drives to the hoop from senior guards Collin Vick and Ayden Walter and a bucket through contact and some trips to the free throw line for junior guard Rielly Kleeberger.
Owatonna was threatening a double-digit lead over the Spartans and with just under five minutes remaining and a 20-11 lead, senior guard Blake Burmeister found Walter in the corner for a baseline drive to give the Huskies an 11-point lead.
As the clock ticked down towards halftime, Walter cashed in on a 3-pointer from the corner, Vick drove straight through the Spartans and Kleeberger drained a 3-pointer in nearly the same spot as Walter as time expired to give Owatonna a 32-19 lead going into half.
Even without much of a warm up shoot around before the second half, the Huskies came out on fire to further extend their lead.
Senior forward Jason Klecker put in two easy feeds down low to start a 4-0 run, Vick drove to the hoop to make it a 6-0 run, Burmeister drained a long-ranged 3-pointer and sunk a free throw to complete a four-point play to make it a 10-0 run and Vick found Walter cutting down the lane for a layup for a 12-0 run before Mayo managed its first points of the half.
Scores down low for Vick and senior forward Nils Gantert helped the Huskies lead by as much as 27-points at 48-21 with just under 12:30 remaining.
Mayo managed to knock down a couple of shots to cut the Huskies lead down to nearly 20 points, but the damage was already done and Owatonna was able to spread out some time on the court to the bench to help close things out.
Vick led Owatonna with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double to go along with team-highs five assists and three steals. Walter was second on the team in scoring with 13 points and four assists. Kleeberger finished with nine points, Klecker and Gantert both finished with eight points each, Burmeister finished with six points and Nolan Ginskey finished with two points.
The win over the Spartans improves the Huskies to 16-5 overall and 13-4 in conference play. Owatonna sits at second place in the Big 9 standings behind Mankato East (14-3 Big 9), with Austin (12-5) in third after both Mayo and Northfield dropped to six conference losses.
Owatonna will stay home Saturday night and will look to sweep the regular season series against Faribault (1-20) before going out on back-to-back road games against Rochester John Marshall (7-13) and Mankato West (11-10).