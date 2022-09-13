Are you new to pickleball? Have you heard about this fastest growing sport in the US and want to know more? Stop on over to the Morehouse courts and learn more at the beginner's clinic 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19
There will be an introduction of the pickleball basics, some drills, and short lessons on how to play this exciting new (actually it was invented in 1965) sport. You will leave this session with the knowledge and confidence to try this lifelong activity on your own.
No registration or previous playing experience required. The cost is free.
Resident clinician Paul Krumrie will lead participants in a lively session of basic drills and introductory play. Other OPA members will be there to help you find your pickleball groove.
If you have a pickleball paddle, bring it along. There will be a limited supply for you to use during the clinic if you do not have a paddle of your own. Pickleballs will be provided. Bring your filled water bottle and wear comfortable clothes/court shoes.
This time is geared towards adult learners. All children brought to this session must be accompanied and supervised by the adult who brought them.
You will get the most out of the clinic if you can be there the whole time, but feel free to come late and/or leave early, according to your schedule.