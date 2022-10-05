Tuesday kicked off the first round of the Section 1AA Girls Tennis Team Championships and as the No. 7 seeded team out of 16 total, the Owatonna Huskies were able to host a home meet to open section play.
The Huskies were matched up with the No. 10 seeded Rochester John Marshall Rockets and defeated the Rockets 4-3 to advance to the quarterfinal rounds that’ll be played Thursday.
Owatonna faced John Marshall nearly two weeks again in the late stages of the regular season, where the Huskies also won 4-3 with similar winners in both meets.
No. 1 singles player Olivia McDermott, No. 2 singles player Emma Herzog and No. 4 singles player Genevieve Froman all defended their victories from two weeks ago over their same opponents.
McDermott won 6-1, 6-1 over JM’s Ginny Hull, Herzog won 6-1, 6-0 over Aubrey Ackman and Froman won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in three sets over Sreyoli Bhattacharya.
No. 3 singles player Ellery Blacker originally lost in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 battle with JM’s Sasha Wheeler in the first matchup, but helped the Huskies sweep singles on Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Wheeler.
John Marshall got the edge in doubles matches with three victories in close matchups on all three courts, which included No. 3 doubles pairing Lauren Nelson and Amelia Shives playing through three sets for the second time against the Rockets.
But now Owatonna turns its attention to the quarterfinals as the Huskies will be tested against Section 1AA’s No. 2 seeded team in the Lakeville South Cougars. Since the higher seeds in the quarterfinals, the Huskies will be traveling up to Lakeville on Thursday to take on the Cougars at 4 p.m.