...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Owatonna boys basketball team got its 2022-23 season underway on Saturday, as the Huskies traveled to Albert Lea for their season-opener against the Albert Lea Wildcats.
Owatonna left with a 1-0 record, defeating the Tigers 70-46.
The Huskies held an 11-point lead going into halftime up 30-19 after holding Albert Lea to under 30% shooting from the field and from beyond the arc in the first half. They outscored the Tigers 40-27 in the second half to secure the 24-point victory.
Senior guard and returning All-Conference selection Blake Burmeister led the way for Owatonna after falling just shy of a triple-double. Burmeister scored a game-high 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and finished with eight steals.
Fellow senior guard Collin Vick added 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals while senior forward Jason Klecker recorded a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with his four points, two blocks, one assist and one steal.
Also scoring for Owatonna was Nils Gantert with nine points, Rielly Kleeberger and Ayden Walter with four points each, Leyton Williams and Cole Dahl with three points each, Jacob Ginskey with two points and Mikah Elstad with one point.
The Huskies go back out on the road at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to face Rochester Century before coming home on Friday to host their home opener against the Austin Packers.