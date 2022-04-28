The world of track and field in the state of Minnesota is gearing up for the return of the 2022 Hamline Elite meet that’ll be held on Friday at Hamline University in St. Paul. The Hamline Elite meet features some of the top track and field athletes from around the state, regardless of class level.
The Owatonna boys and girls track team will be featured multiple times through the events after the Huskies qualified four individuals and five relay teams.
Justin Gleason (Senior, Long Jump)
Gleason has dominated in the boys long jump this season and is currently riding a wave of first place finishes. At the Stillwater Pony Classic, he took first with a distance of 22-00.00. At the Lakeville North Mega Meet, he took first with a distance of 21-04.50. In Owatonna’s most recent triangular against Rochester John Marshall and Albert Lea, he took first at 21-05.00.
Trever Shirmer (Junior, Discus Throw)
Shirmer stands as one of Owatonna’s top throwers and has rattled off first place finishes at the Stillwater Pony Classic at 156-07, at the Lakeville Mega Meet at 148-01 and in the JM/Albert Lea tri meet at a long of 159-10.
Carter Johnson (Junior, 110-meter Hurdles)
While Johnson isn’t coming off multiple first place finishes, Owatonna’s junior has still flashed his elite athleticism in the 110m hurdles over the past few events. At the Lakeville Mega Meet, he took third with a time of 16.63 seconds, but shaved that down to 15.30 seconds at the tri-meet, which earned him first place and a qualifying spot for the elite meet.
Ryan Gregory (Senior, 300-meter Hurdles)
While Johnson holds down the 110m hurdles, senior Ryan Gregory has been dominant in the 300m hurdles with recent performances including a first place finish at the Lakeville Mega Meet by nearly one whole second with a time of 41.59 seconds and a first place finish in the tri-meet with a time of 40.49 seconds.
The five relay teams that the Huskies qualified includes the boys 4x200 team, the boys 4x400 team, the boys 4x800 team, the girls 4x100 team and the Co-Ed 4x400 team that features two male athletes and two female athletes.
The Medford boys and girls track and field teams had one qualifier each.
Henry Grayson (Senior, 400-meter)
It comes as no surprise that Medford’s soon-to-be NCAA Division I sprinter Henry Grayson has continually performed at an elite level and now finds himself in the Hamline Elite Meet. Grayson has only gotten faster from his first place finish of 55.39 seconds at the Gopher Conference Indoor Meet to his most recent finish of 51,87 seconds at the Tiger Invite.
Jackie Cole (Sophomore, Long Jump)
The future of Medford track and field looks bright, and sophomore Jackie Cole is one of the key pieces. Cole has notched a handful of first place finishes in the triple jump, but it was her most recent performance at the Blooming Prairie True Team Invitational that earned her spot in the elite meet. She took first place with her meet-qualifying distance of 17-05.50.