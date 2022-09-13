Owatonna sophomore defensive lineman Chuck Hawkison (66) runs back to the sideline after tipping and intercepting a pass during JV's 48-18 win over Rochester Century on Monday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Owatonna sophomore quarterback Hunter Theis (5) hands the ball off to sophomore running back Blake Davison (26) during JV's 48-18 win over Rochester Century on Monday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna junior varsity football team has gotten off to a hot start to open its 2022 season with a 3-0 record, picking up a dominating 48-18 home win over Rochester Century Monday night. The Huskies came into the game riding a 30-0 win over Kasson-Mantorville in the season opener and a 6-0 win over Rochester Century just a week ago.
But one of the most important things of the win was getting every player to get some valuable time on the field in the win.
“Especially for the sophomores, we want to get as many guys in and when you win a game like that, it’s pretty to get those guys in towards the end,”said head coach Kyle Melcher. “I think everyone played, which is always a success.”
It took a quick trading of punts, but the Huskies got on the scoreboard first. On a fourth down, quarterback Hunter Theis rolled out right and connected with receiver Seth Johnson for the first score of the game. Running back Blake Davison punched the two point conversion in to give Owatonna an 8-0 lead.
It didn’t take long for the Huskies to be back in scoring position with defensive lineman Chuck Hawkison tipping a pass attempt on Century’s ensuing drive and intercepting it to put the offense on the Panthers’ 21 yard line.
On another fourth down, receiver Luke Webber battled through a defensive pass interference call and came down with a pass from quarterback Blake Fitcher in the back of the end zone. Fitcher connected with tight end Zach Haarstad for the two point conversion to give them a 16-0 lead.
Running back Spencer Copeland closed out the first quarter by finding some open room for the first of two touchdowns following a short punt from Century. Fitcher found Haarstad again for two points and put Owatonna up 24-0 going into the second quarter.
“All three (running backs) bring something different to the table,” Melcher said. “Jamie (Lisowski) is more of an all-around, Spencer (Copeland) is more of the speedster and Blake (Davison) is kind of more the hammer.”
Century managed to do what K-M and Mayo failed to do and scored on the Huskies to cut the lead, but a successful drive capped off with a five-yard rushing touchdown for running back Jamie Lisowski and a two-point conversion connection between Fitcher and Webber put Owatonna up 32-6.
The Huskies went on a long, successful drive in the final two minutes of the first half. Runs from Lisowski, Davison and Copeland, along with a catch from Johnson sandwiched between the runs set up a touchdown connection between Fitcher and Johnson with just under 40 seconds left. Fitcher hit running back Noah Maas for two points to give Owatonna a 40-6 lead going into halftime.
The Huskies forced Century to punt on the first drive of the second half and turned it into Copeland’s second touchdown of the day. Copeland went untouched for a 40 yard touchdown and Theis found receiver Darian Stransky for two points to close things out offensively for Owatonna.
Outside of two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the score look closer, the Huskies shut Century down defensively. Owatonna forced the Panthers to punt six times and recorded two interceptions. Hawkison had his tip-and-catch in the first quarter and Stransky took advantage of a timing miscommunication to pick a pass off during the third quarter.
“It’s a fun group of guys and we’ll continue to build them up for varsity and hopefully someday they’ll be under the Friday Night Lights,” Melcher said.
The Huskies also recovered their own kickoff after the ball bounced and no Panther player recovered it before Owatonna got to it.
The JV squad will be back in action on Monday, Sept. 19, when they travel to Mankato to take on Mankato West at 6:30 p.m.