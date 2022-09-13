Spencer Copeland (Owatonna JV FB)

Owatonna sophomore running back Spencer Copeland (24) finds open space for his first touchdown run during JV's 48-18 win over Rochester Century on Monday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna junior varsity football team has gotten off to a hot start to open its 2022 season with a 3-0 record, picking up a dominating 48-18 home win over Rochester Century Monday night. The Huskies came into the game riding a 30-0 win over Kasson-Mantorville in the season opener and a 6-0 win over Rochester Century just a week ago.

Seth Johnson (Owatonna JV FB)

Owatonna sophomore receiver Seth Johnson (12) catches the ball past a defender for a touchdown during JV's 48-18 win over Rochester Century on Monday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Luke Webber (Owatonna JV FB)

Owatonna sophomore receiver Luke Webber (11) catches a pass in the back of the end zone for a touchdown during JV's 48-18 win over Rochester Century on Monday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Chuck Hawkison (Owatonna JV FB)

Owatonna sophomore defensive lineman Chuck Hawkison (66) runs back to the sideline after tipping and intercepting a pass during JV's 48-18 win over Rochester Century on Monday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

