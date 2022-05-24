Baseball is America's favorite pastime, and the Owatonna Huskies Bullpen Club believes in promoting the great game of baseball in a manner that encourages enthusiastic support from participants, parents and the community.
We believe that baseball is a team sport that teaches valuable life lessons. Sportsmanship, leadership, self esteem and respect for teammates, coaches, opponents, and umpires is a top priority that is instilled from the very beginning of our participants' baseball journey.
We strive to create a positive environment while teaching baseball by improving baseball skills at all levels. Doing so increases each player's confidence and enjoyment of the game. We provide each participant the opportunity and encouragement to pursue their own level of excellence within the context of baseball, the team sport.
Andrew BeninTendi said it best: "That's the beautiful thing about baseball. You can be any size and be successful".
The Huskies Bullpen Club Board is a purely 100% volunteer effort composed of local community members. We work hard all year to ensure a successful baseball season each spring. During the off season, we discussed, planned and worked to offer our community a new U10 Traveling League program for the 2022 season. We looked at other surrounding communities and realized that this is something we needed to offer our youth as well. We as a board are confident that this is the right choice in progressing and advancing our program to the next level of play.
Currently the Bullpen Club oversees the following age levels: U10A, U11A, U12A, U12AA, U13AA, U14/15A, U14AA, Legion and VFW teams. We have 116 youth participating in our U10-U14 age groups!
Since the Huskies Bullpen Club is a100% nonprofit organization, we rely heavily on our sponsors and fundraising efforts to ensure we offer every child the opportunity to play no matter what income or skill level. Currently we have our Taco John's coupon book fundraiser and softener salt sales.
After a two-year hiatus, we will now be opening up concessions during our tournaments and home games. This year, we were awarded the MN Twins Jr. Equipment Grant. The MN Twins graciously donated 2 brand new U11-12 equipment kits. With these current opportunities we are able to keep our registration fees manageable for our families, however, with rising costs we are always looking for more opportunities and ideas to ensure we can keep our registration fees down.
The Minnesota Twins graciously donated two Minor League equipment kits. This is brand new equipment that was given to us that we will be able to use for our U11-12 youth participants. With these current opportunities, we are able to keep our registration fees manageable for our families, however, with rising costs, we are looking for other opportunities and brainstorming ideas to ensure we can keep our registration fees manageable.
The Huskies Bullpen Club has also been a huge advocate to ensure our City parks and baseball playing fields look their best! With over $400,000 in improvements donated directly to the City, we have updated or built dugouts, scoreboards, lights, concession stands, batting cages, sound systems, mowers, etc.
We believe that giving back to our community is essential and a necessity so our youth and their families can be proud to be part of our program. Again, with rising costs beyond our control we are currently looking for ways to ensure that we are able to continue this trend.
If you have any ideas or time to share or are interested in joining the Huskies Bullpen Club, we are currently needing volunteers to join our board. We are always looking for volunteers as well for those not ready to commit to becoming a board member. If you are interested in learning more about us check out our website at owatonnabaseball.com or contact Sarah Escamilla, President at sescamilla2010@gmail.com for more information. We also have Taco John's ticket books still available for purchase! Feel free to contact any board member for assistance.
Let's all join together to keep the magic of baseball alive for our youth. Here in Minnesota we only have a short few months to make an impact; let's make sure it's a positive one.
You don't need a ticket to see some of the best baseball in the world, you just need to drive one of the players to the game.