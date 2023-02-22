Owatonna girls basketball returned home Tuesday night after back-to-back games on the road, and the Huskies celebrated by honoring their senior class in one of their last two regular season home games of their careers.

(OHS GBB) Seniors

Owatonna girls basketball seniors Natalie Krumholz (14), Kiara Gentz (2) and Anni Moran (3) cheer the Huskies on during the start of the second half. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(OHS GBB) Kiara Gentz

Senior guard Kiara Gentz (2) watches a free throw attempt during the second half. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS GBB) Anni Moran

Senior forward Anni Moran (3) prepares to battle for a potential rebound on a free throw attempt. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS GBB) Natalie Krumholz

Senior guard Natalie Krumholz (14) moves the ball around the perimeter. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS GBB) Senior jerseys

Jerseys of Owatonna girls basketball's three seniors hang on the wall as a part of the Senior Night celebration for Natalie Krumholz (14), Kiara Gentz (2) and Anni Moran (3). (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments