Owatonna girls basketball returned home Tuesday night after back-to-back games on the road, and the Huskies celebrated by honoring their senior class in one of their last two regular season home games of their careers.
The Rochester John Marshall Rockets may have managed to not get swept in the regular season series with a 55-49 win over the Huskies, but that didn’t stop them from shining some spotlight on senior guards Kiara Gentz and Natalie Krumholz and senior forward Anni Moran.
All three seniors carved out roles of their own on the Huskies over the course of the season and it was only fitting that Gentz, Krumholz and Moran stepped into the starting lineup and stood on the court in the final seconds of the Senior Night game.
Owatonna and John Marshall spent its fair share of trading blows throughout the game, which started with junior forward Morgan Fisher answering the Rockets’ first score of the game before Gentz forced a turnover and found Moran cutting to the hoop for an easy score.
The Huskies used a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Maryn Pool and scores from fellow sophomores Ava Olson-Brooks and Kennedy Schammel to take an 11-8 lead, but the Rockets would rally back for a 14-11 lead over Owatonna with around nine minutes remaining in the first half.
John Marshall managed to stay ahead by one possession throughout the remainder of the half until sophomore guard Abigail Shornock knocked down a jump shot and Pool converting a free throw attempt to tie the game at 27-27 with just over a minute remaining.
The Rockets managed to capitalize on two more scoring possessions before the time expired, so the Huskies went into halftime with a four-point deficit at 31-27.
Owatonna wasted little time making up those points with Pool and Olson-Brooks scoring right away to tie things up at 31-31 before Fisher gave the Huskies a brief 33-31 lead with a putback. But the Rockets stole the lead right back with a 3-pointer and a series of offensive rebounds to earn some second chance points.
John Marshall’s lead stayed around one to two possessions, but every time the Huskies cut the lead, the Rockets were able to find a response.
Pool knocked down a turnaround jumper to cut JM’s lead down to 47-43 with nearly four minutes remaining and the Rockets came right back to hit a 3-pointer to take a seven-point lead at 50-43.
A putback from Olson-Brooks, a jumper from Fisher and a drive to the hoop from junior guard Carsyn Brady helped the Huskies pull things back within three points with just under two minutes left at 52-49.
Owatonna just wasn’t able to get the last few shots it needed to fall offensively and the Rockets were able to ice things away at the free throw line once the Huskies needed to start fouling.
Olson-Brooks finished the game as Owatonna’s leading scorer behind her 13 points and finished with a double-double with a team-high 11 rebounds. Pool and Fisher followed her up with 10 points each to go along with Fisher’s five rebounds and Pool’s three rebounds and two assists.
Shornock, Brady and Schammel all recorded four points each with Shornock adding three rebounds, Brady adding eight rebounds, three steals and three assists and Schammel adding three assists and two steals. Moran finished with two points and five rebounds and Lexie Klecker finished with two points, two rebounds, a steal and a block.
With the loss, Owatonna now sits at 9-16 overall on the season with a 9-12 record in Big 9 play. The Huskies will get a chance at one more win and potentially sweep the regular season series against the Mankato West Scarlets.
The original tip-off between the Huskies and the Scarlets on Thursday night was moved to 4 p.m. on Saturday inside Owatonna High School with the incoming winter storms.